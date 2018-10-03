Sol Campbell 'earmarked' to work with England Under-21 team

Sol Campbell with England Under-17 manager Steve Cooper after the side's Fifa U17 World Cup victory in India in 2017

Former England defender Sol Campbell has been "earmarked" to work with the nation's under-21 side in November.

The move is part of a Football Association plan to create Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) coaching placements "across all England teams".

Brighton coach Paul Nevin will join England boss Gareth Southgate's senior-team staff for games against the United States and Croatia in November.

FA technical director Dan Ashworth said it was a "step in the right direction".

Former Ipswich assistant manager Terry Connor will join England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd's staff for matches against Andorra and Scotland in October, before Campbell is part of the set-up.

"The overall aim is to ensure the diversity of national coaches and support staff better represents the diversity seen in players across the teams," the FA said.

"Further opportunities will be identified for future camps into 2019, with the names to be confirmed as and when appropriate in terms of coaches' availability and club commitments."

'A defining moment' for coaching in England?

The FA said in January it was working on plans to increase equality in the organisation and the wider sport.

It released a new equality action plan in August, and one of the targets was to offer work placements to those from a BAME background.

The FA also said it will introduce an NFL-style 'Rooney Rule' to ensure at least one BAME candidate is interviewed for any England role "if a suitably qualified BAME candidate applies".

"The FA now has a clear commitment to giving talented coaches from under-represented groups the chance to work with England teams," said Paul Elliott, chair of the inclusion advisory board.

"I have long felt that having more visibility around the national team could only serve to inspire others to follow in their footsteps as well as ensuring these coaches can take their work to another level.

"I think in future we will look back at this as moment as a defining one for coaching in this country."