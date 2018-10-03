BBC Sport - Man Utd: Jose Mourinho responds to Paul Scholes criticism

Mourinho 'not interested' in Scholes criticism

Jose Mourinho says he is "not interested" in criticism from former player Paul Scholes, who said the Portuguese boss was "embarrassing" Manchester United before their 0-0 draw against Valencia in the Champions League.

READ MORE: Man Utd lack technical quality in crucial positions - Mourinho

LISTEN:Football Daily podcast: Jose's out of love and Bruce's bad (cabbage) patch

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 0-0 Valencia

Top Stories