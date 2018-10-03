Injured Chancel Mbemba in DR Congo squad along with Cedric Bakambu

DR Congo defender Chancel Mbemba spent three seasons at English club Newcastle United

Injured Porto defender Chancel Mbemba has been named in the DR Congo squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

Mbemba has not played for the Portuguese side since joining from Newcastle United in July.

The 24-year-old was not named in coach Florent Ibenge's original 35-man squad for the games in Kinshasa on 13 October three days later in Harare.

There are returns for strikers Yannick Bolasie and Cedric Bakambu.

Aston Villa's Bolasie returns from injury while Bakambu, who plays in China for Beijing Guoan, is back after he missed last month's 1-1 draw in Liberia due to problems with his passport.

"Bakambu was not here due to passport issue. We could not get him a new passport in time. That's all. Nothing unusual happened." Ibenge said after the match in Monrovia.

Defender Marcel Tisserand has also been named by Ibenge, despite not having played at all this season in Germany for Wolfsburg and only recently recovered from a thigh injury.

Uncapped West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku, who played for France at youth levels, has been called-up for the fourth time.

However Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga is one of several players who travelled to Monrovia who have been overlooked.

DR Congo squad:

Goalkeepers: Ley Matampi Mvumi (Al-Ansar, Saudi Arabia), Anthony Mossi Ngawi (FC Chiasso Switzerland), Nathan Mabruki (DC Motema Pembe)

Defenders: Jordan Ikoko (Guingamp, France), Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United, England), Djuma Shabani Wadol and Yannick Bangala Litombo (AS Vita Club), Issama Mpeko Djos (TP Mazembe), Christian Luyindama (Standard Liege, Belgium), Beaudrick Ungenda Muselenge (CD Primeiro de Agosto, Angola), Wilfred Moke Abro (Konyaspor, Turkey), Marcel Jany Tisserand (Wolfsburg, Germany), Chancel Mangulu Mbemba (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Nelson Omba Munganga and Luamba Ngoma (AS Vita Club); Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City, England), Neeskens Kebano (Fulham, England), Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock, Scotland), Chadrac Akolo (VfB Stuttgart, Germany),

Forwards: Elia Lina Meschack (TP Mazembe), Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele (AS Vital Club), Cédric Bakambu (Beijing Guoan, China), Jordan Botaka (Sint-Truiden, Belgium), Gaël Kakuta (Rayo Vallecano, Spain), Yannick Bolasie (Aston Villa, England), Benik Afobe (Stoke City, England)