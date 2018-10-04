Football and fashion: The hits and misses of football's travelling outfits

Does the football world miss Andrea Pirlo's "keep it simple" travelling style?

Football and fashion - these days, the two go hand in hand.

Modern-day players such as Paul Pogba, Hector Bellerin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain often make the "best dressed lists" in fashion magazines.

But there has been a trend of late for teams to provide the squad with "travelling outfits" for when they hit the road - maybe they don't trust them to dress themselves!

We have been taking a look at a selection of them and will leave it to you to separate the the best from the worst.

There have been some hits (Manchester City) and some terrible misses (Manchester City).

Nigeria at the World Cup - 2018

Ogenyi Onazi and John Obi Mikel seemed happy with their outfits

Traditional dress will always go down well, especially when you can pull it off as stylishly as Nigeria did at the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

The all-white tunics, paired with matching trousers and loafers, could have been pulled straight off the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week.

Many players matched the outfits with stylish hats or the now customary trendy sunglasses - magnifique.

Victor Moses opted for white trainers rather than the backless loafer...

Manchester City for Monaco - 2017

Pep Guardiola was responsible for making the Premier League the "Most Stylish Soccer League in the World" according to the US edition of GQ magazine

One of the best decisions Manchester City's owners have made was putting Pep Guardiola in charge.

And not just for footballing results.

Having built himself a reputation for one of the game's most stylish men, it seemed a no-brainer to get his squad to dress just like him.

And that is what they did for a trip to Monaco in the Champions League in 2017.

Black polo-neck sweaters and sharp matching suits? It's a 'one-style-fits-all' job.

Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Man City team-mates all added their own style to the chic outfits

Barcelona's Champions League suits for Spurs - 2018

Certain tabloid newspapers rubbed their hands in glee when Lionel Messi and his Barcelona team-mates arrived in London earlier this week adorned in £4,200 Thom Browne three-piece suits.

It is well known Lionel Messi is not afraid of a bold suit but the lack of socks might be taking it a little far?

The American brand was announced as the club's official provider of off-field tailored and formal wear "uniforms" earlier in the summer.

Jacket: Great.

Knitted waistcoat: Great.

Turned-up trousers: Chilly ankles anyone?

And, yes, we are aware there will be plenty of people shouting at us right now: "IT'S FASHION DARLING!"

Messi wasn't the only player to opt for the naked ankle look...

Speaking of Barcelona...

Barcelona for the Champions League Final - 2015

Margot Robbie, Rihanna and Gigi Hadid have apparently recently rocked the double denim look, but people thought the Barcelona team missed the mark in 2015

Barcelona's then fashion partner Replay Jeans dressed the players for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, including for their arrival in Berlin for the Champions League final, complete with matching trainers.

Ok, it was 2015, but has double denim ever been acceptable?

Manchester City US tour - 2018

People on social media suggested the designers of this plain black t-shirt had hit a bit of a "designers block"

Usually you can't go wrong with an all-black outfit but City did their best with this one...

Italian brand DSquared were signed up to be the team's official fashion partner in 2017 and immediately created a collection for the team to wear on their travels.

One Twitter user said: "They look like they forgot their PE kit so had to do it in their school shoes!"

They seemed to be hitting the right notes at first, but when the players arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for their Champions Cup clash with Bayern Munich on their pre-season tour, they received mixed reviews for their t-shirt and shorts combination.