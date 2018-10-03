Scott McKenna: Aberdeen challenge ban over tackle on Odsonne Edouard

Media playback is not supported on this device Was McKenna's challenge on Edouard 'very reckless'?

Scott McKenna faces a potential two-game ban after being cited for "serious foul play" on Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, but Aberdeen have lodged an appeal.

McKenna's notice of complaint from the Scottish FA relates to a tackle during the Dons' Saturday loss at Celtic Park.

And a fast-track hearing will take place on Thursday.

Edouard went off injured shortly after the tackle in Celtic's 1-0 win and their manager Brendan Rodgers described the challenge as "very reckless".

An Aberdeen spokesperson said: "It came as a total shock to learn that Scott has been cited for an incident where the referee deemed there was no offence committed and we have subsequently lodged an appeal."