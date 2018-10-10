Laurence Maguire: England defender Harry's brother set for international debut

Laurence Maguire is due to play for England C against Estonia's under-23 side on Wednesday

Few families can lay claim to having an England World Cup semi-finalist and an even smaller number can also point to having two England internationals.

England international-capped siblings are something of a rarity. But on Wednesday, one family is set to celebrate its latest addition.

While Leicester's Harry Maguire prepares to face Croatia and Spain as part of Gareth Southgate's senior squad, younger brother Laurence has been training with the England C squad - an under-23 side for non-league players.

Harry became a cult hero during England's exploits in Russia during the summer with a series of stellar performances in defence.

Watching from the stands were most of Maguire's family, including Laurence, who plays for National League club Chesterfield.

The 21-year-old is also a towering centre-back and, like his brother, he will be pulling on a Three Lions shirt this week.

Harry Maguire shared his congratulations for younger brother Laurence on Twitter this week

Estonia's under-23 side will be Laurence's opponents at Leyton Orient and his parents are set to be there before flying to Croatia later this week.

"With Harry being away at the same time, it's a proud moment for the family for sure," Laurence told BBC Sport.

"I've spoken a bit with Harry in the past week about it and he's been great with advice and support. We're always very close when it comes to sharing each other's news when it comes to football."

Knocked heads and big bruises

The Maguire footballing dynasty extends beyond Harry and Laurence with oldest brother Joe, 27, also a centre-back for Northern Premier League club Gainsborough Trinity.

"We've all followed after our dad Alan, who was also a centre-back," Laurence said. "It's in our genes."

Blame my Dad for my big head - Maguire

Four centre-backs all having a kickabout in the garden together must have made for some pretty uneven games during childhood, but Laurence recalls how they all looked out for each other.

"There were a few knocked heads and a few bruises during games for sure. But we've all got big hard heads so we were always picking each other up off the floor and carrying on," he said.

"We all grew up as competitive players and pushed each other on."

That support extended to following Harry's exploits in person in Russia when the World Cup reached its latter stages.

"Once he made his England senior debut, we always felt as a family he would be in with a great chance of making the World Cup squad," Laurence said.

Harry Maguire scored England's opening goal in the World Cup quarter-final against Sweden

"We also made the promise that we would fly out there to watch the games and by the time the semi-final came around, it was just an incredible experience to be part of.

"Hopefully that continues and he'll go on to win many more caps throughout the rest of his career."

Laurence's chance to impress

Before Harry lines up for England's latest Nations League match in Rijeka on Friday, Laurence is set to do the same for England C.

"It's been great to be part of the squad and the standard has been really high in training," Laurence told BBC Sport.

"I've been playing in the English Football League for the past two seasons with Chesterfield, so I've not had the opportunity to be involved in this set-up before. It's a real honour to be here.

"There's set to be a fair few scouts in the crowd too, so it's an opportunity to impress in more ways than one.

"Having been at Chesterfield since I was a trainee at 15, I see it as a building point and hopefully it goes well."