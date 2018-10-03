Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says the lack of club playing time for key players Steven Davis and Jonny Evans is a concern ahead of a Nations League double-header away to Austria and Bosniaand Herzegovina.

O'Neill says he had spoken to Rangers about the fitness of Gareth McAuley, who has not played a game since Northern Ireland's friendly defeat by Costa Rica in the summer.

Striker Conor Washington has been left out of the squad because of personal reasons, but O'Neill hopes the strikers selected can bring their club form onto the international stage.