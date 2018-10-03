Ross Barkley should get England return, says Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Ross Barkley played 90 minutes in Chelsea's 2-1 victory against Liverpool in the third round of the Carabao Cup last week

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri believes midfielder Ross Barkley should be recalled to the England squad.

On Thursday, England manager Gareth Southgate will name his squad for games against World Cup runners-up Croatia and Spain in the Nations League.

Barkley's last England appearance was in May 2016 in a friendly against Australia.

"I think he can return to the national team. He is improving week by week," said Sarri.

"I think that he can improve more, because he has the potential to. He has played more than last season in two months.

"He had a very serious injury one year ago, I think, so he can improve from the tactical point of view and from the physical point of view," Sarri added.

Barkley, who made his England debut in 2013 and has 22 caps, was an unused substitute against Lithuania in March but was left out of the World Cup squad, as England reached the semi-finals in Russia.

He did not feature at the European Championships in 2016 either.

But the 24-year-old, who has made 13 appearances for Chelsea since moving from Everton in January, also believes his form this season merits a return.

He started Chelsea's Premier League wins against Huddersfield and Arsenal, and played the full 90 minutes in victories against Liverpool and PAOK Salonika in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

"I'm playing a big role in the side at the minute and I believe my performances show I'm capable of being in the England squad," said Barkley.

Chelsea take on Hungarian champions MOL Vidi in their next Europa League group match on Thursday.