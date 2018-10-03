Garry Monk: Birmingham City boss charged by Football Association

Garry Monk (right) took over as Birmingham City manager in March

Birmingham boss Garry Monk has been charged by the Football Association after he was shown a red card during his side's 1-1 draw with Brentford.

It is alleged Monk used "abusive and/or insulting words towards an official" after Blues midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld was sent off.

The former Swansea, Leeds and Middlesbrough boss has until 18:00 BST on 8 October to respond to the charge.

Birmingham are 18th in the Championship table with 11 points from 11 games.