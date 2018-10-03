Match ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 0, FC Schalke 04 1.
Lokomotiv Moscow v FC Schalke 04
-
Line-ups
Lokomotiv Moscow
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 20IgnatjevBooked at 45mins
- 33KvirkveliaBooked at 43mins
- 5HöwedesBooked at 19mins
- 3Idowu
- 6Barinov
- 7Krychowiak
- 11An MiranchukSubstituted forDenisovat 72'minutes
- 59Al MiranchukSubstituted forZhemaletdinovat 83'minutes
- 4Manuel Fernandes
- 24Macedo Lopes
Substitutes
- 14Corluka
- 23Tarasov
- 27Denisov
- 28Rotenberg
- 77Kochenkov
- 84Lysov
- 96Zhemaletdinov
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 18Caligiuri
- 26Sané
- 29Naldo
- 3Mendyl
- 6MascarellBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSerdarat 45'minutes
- 13RudySubstituted forBentalebat 55'minutes
- 7Uth
- 2McKennieBooked at 52mins
- 11Konoplyanka
- 36EmboloSubstituted forBurgstallerat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nastasic
- 8Serdar
- 9Di Santo
- 10Bentaleb
- 14Baba
- 19Burgstaller
- 35Nübel
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 21,471
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 0, FC Schalke 04 1.
Brian Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt missed. Solomon Kvirkvelia (Lokomotiv Moscow) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Naldo.
Attempt blocked. Benedikt Höwedes (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Rifat Zhemaletdinov.
Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
Igor Denisov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Lokomotiv Moscow 0, FC Schalke 04 1. Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Brian Idowu.
Attempt missed. Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Rifat Zhemaletdinov replaces Aleksey Miranchuk.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Nabil Bentaleb tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.
Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Attempt missed. Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Grzegorz Krychowiak.
Substitution
Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Igor Denisov replaces Anton Miranchuk.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Guido Burgstaller replaces Breel Embolo.
Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Breel Embolo with a through ball.
Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Attempt blocked. Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Naldo.
Attempt saved. Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Vladislav Ignatjev.
Attempt missed. Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nabil Bentaleb.
Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka.
Foul by Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04).
Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Weston McKennie.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Benedikt Höwedes (Lokomotiv Moscow) because of an injury.
Benedikt Höwedes (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.