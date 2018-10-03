Atlético Madrid 3-1 Club Brugge: Antoine Griezmann scores twice for Atletico

Antoine Griezmann has been involved in 18 of Atletico's past 20 Champions League goals (13 goals, five assists)

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid made it two wins out of two in the Champions League.

Griezmann stroked Atletico ahead in the first half but Arnaut Danjuma levelled matters before the break.

Diego Simeone's side pressed and were rewarded when Griezmann drilled home his second from Diego Costa's pass. Koke then sealed the win from Griezmann's assist in injury time.

Borussia Dortmund join Atletico on top of Group A after a 3-0 win over Monaco.

Griezmann and Sancho star

Atletico Madrid did not create much but still had enough to see off the Belgian champions, who have now lost eight Champions League games in a row.

Brugge did though score the best goal of the game, Danjuma bending in a stunning strike from the corner of the area.

Jadon Sancho has set up six goals for Dortmund so far this season

At the Westfalenstadion, Dortmund's English teenager Jadon Sancho continued his impressive run of assists, setting up Jan Bruun Larsen for the opening goal.

Sancho set up two goals in Dortmund's comeback win at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday and his knack of producing killer passes unlocked this game in the second half.

On-loan Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer then hit the crossbar with a penalty but made amends minutes later when he slotted home from Marco Reus' clever pass.

Reus then made the victory more emphatic in injury time, turning home Larsen's low cross for his sixth of the season.

Inter march on

Mauro Icardi had nine shots on goal against PSV

In Tottenham's group, Inter came from behind to win for the second successive Champions League game, beating PSV Eindhoven 2-1 in the Netherlands.

PSV led through Pablo Rosario's brilliant strike from the edge of the box and felt Inter keeper Samir Handanovic should have been sent off for handling outside the area shortly afterwards.

Radja Nainggolan equalised for the Italians on the stroke of half-time before Mauro Icardi scored the winner in the second half after a calamitous mix-up in the home defence.

Inter next face Barcelona, who they join at the top of the group with six points.

Finally, in an open-looking Group D, Schalke and Porto both scored second-half winners to secure 1-0 victories against Lokomotiv Moscow and Galatasaray respectively.