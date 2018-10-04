Liam Kelly 'could lead next batch of Scotland goalkeepers' - Kenny Miller

Livingston players celebrate Liam Kelly's penalty save against Hearts

Livingston's Liam Kelly could lead the "next batch" of Scotland goalkeepers, says former international Kenny Miller.

Scotland Under-21 cap Kelly, 22, left Rangers to join Livingston in the summer and has kept eight clean sheets in 12 appearances so far this season.

Miller and Kelly were team-mates at Ibrox and Miller briefly managed the keeper at Livi earlier this season.

"He's excellent with the ball at his feet. He's a proper modern-day goalkeeper," said Dundee's Miller, 38.

"I've known him a long time. He's only young. He's an absolutely excellent goalkeeper.

"He's got the most clean sheets in the Premiership. He's number one."

Celtic's Craig Gordon, Rangers' Allan McGregor and Sunderland's Jon McLaughlin are the three keepers in Alex McLeish's latest Scotland squad, with Millwall's Jordan Archer also having been in recent squads. All four have played for the national team in 2018.

"You look at the goalkeepers we've got just now - they're outstanding," Miller, who won 69 Scotland caps, told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"But for the next batch, I don't think there'll be many better than Liam Kelly, particularly when the national team wants to try and play a certain way. I don't think there'll be many better with the ball at their feet."

Kelly helped Livi secure a 1-0 win over Rangers on Sunday and move third in the Premiership, a week after saving a Steven Naismith penalty in the 0-0 draw with Hearts.

Livingston's next Premiership fixture is away at Motherwell on Saturday.