UEFA Nations League - Group C1
Israel19:45Scotland
Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium

Nations League: Israel v Scotland

Steven Naismith scored and set one up in last month's 2-0 win over Albania
Scotland are unlikely to make many changes for the Nations League match in Israel, with manager Alex McLeish seeking "rhythm and continuity".

The visitors top Group C1 after last month's 2-0 win over Albania.

And all of the players who started that match at Hampden are available, with midfielder John McGinn recovered from a weekend ankle knock.

"It would be hard to overlook players that gave such a good performance," said McLeish of the Hampden display.

"We have a pattern emerging in terms of the team and the personnel.

"But it's also prudent to be able to adjust to different systems and we know we have that flexibility.

"It's the old adage when they say you shouldn't change a winning team. We don't want to keep making too many changes. We'd like to get a bit of rhythm and continuity."

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, a substitute against Albania, withdrew to concentrate on his fitness, while Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser failed a fitness test, with McLeish opting against any late replacements.

Guangzhou's Eran Zahavi and fellow striker Manor Solomon, of Maccabi Petah Tikva, have both withdrawn from the Israel squad through injury.

QPR forward Tomer Hemed is a slight injury doubt for the hosts, who are currently ranked 94th in the world, 45 places below Scotland.

Israel have lost eight of their past 10 matches - new manager Andreas Herzog starting with two defeats: away to Albania and Northern Ireland.

"This is a very dangerous game for us," said McLeish. "This is their home territory and they are renowned for being pretty strong here. But we want to try and take the game to them."

Scotland are seeking a fourth consecutive win over Israel, having recorded two 1-0 wins in Tel Aviv.

Although Scotland have lost five of their six friendlies since the last World Cup qualifying campaign, they are unbeaten in seven competitive fixtures since a 3-0 loss to England at Wembley in November 2016.

Israel have been in poor form of late, changing managers in August
Israel's main goal threat will come from Moanes Dabour, the 26-year-old who has scored 15 times in 17 appearances this season for Red Bull Salzburg - two of them in a Europa League group win over Celtic.

Only six of Herzog's 23-man squad play outside of Israel, with five coming from champions Hapoel Be'er Sheva and seven from runners-up Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton and Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano have been long-term absentees.

"The key for us is to match the intensity of Scotland for 90 minutes," said Herzog. We need passion and fighting spirit.

"We have good technical players, so we will create chances, and I'm convinced we will have a really good game.

"Scotland have good qualities but they have some weaknesses too.

"If we want to have a chance of qualifying, we have to win."

My Scotland team to face Israel

Israel squad

Goalkeepers: Ariel Harush (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Guy Haimov (Maccabi Haifa), Danny Amos (Maccabi Netanya)

Defenders: Eitan Tibi (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Sheran Yeini (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Omri Ben Harush (Lokeren), Shir Tzedek (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Taleb Tawatha (Eintracht Frankfurt), Eli Dasa (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Ben Bitton (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Ayid Habshi (Maccabi Haifa).

Midfielders: Bibras Natkho (Olympiacos), Beram Kayal (Brighton & Hove Albion), Dan Einbinder (Beitar Jerusalem), Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Dor Micha (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Dan Glazer (Maccabi Tel Aviv).

Forwards: Ben Sahar (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Tomer Hemed (Queens Park Rangers), Moanes Dabour (Red Bull Salzburg), Eliran Atar (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Dia Saba (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Mohammed Awaed (Maccabi Haifa).

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).

Defenders: Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Forwards: Oliver McBurnie (Swansea), Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium11003033
3Iceland200209-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11001013
2Poland10101101
3Italy201112-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England100112-10
3Croatia100106-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden100123-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland100112-10
3Austria100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Albania210112-13
3Israel100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland22002026
2Hungary21012203
3Greece21012203
4Estonia200202-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro21102024
2Serbia21103214
3Romania20202202
4Lithuania200203-30

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg22007076
2Belarus21105054
3Moldova201104-41
4San Marino200208-80

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo21102024
2Faroe Islands21013303
3Azerbaijan20201102
4Malta201124-21

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40
View full UEFA Nations League tables

