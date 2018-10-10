Nations League: Israel v Scotland

Steven Naismith scored and set one up in last month's 2-0 win over Albania

Scotland are unlikely to make many changes for the Nations League match in Israel, with manager Alex McLeish seeking "rhythm and continuity".

The visitors top Group C1 after last month's 2-0 win over Albania.

And all of the players who started that match at Hampden are available, with midfielder John McGinn recovered from a weekend ankle knock.

"It would be hard to overlook players that gave such a good performance," said McLeish of the Hampden display.

"We have a pattern emerging in terms of the team and the personnel.

"But it's also prudent to be able to adjust to different systems and we know we have that flexibility.

"It's the old adage when they say you shouldn't change a winning team. We don't want to keep making too many changes. We'd like to get a bit of rhythm and continuity."

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, a substitute against Albania, withdrew to concentrate on his fitness, while Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser failed a fitness test, with McLeish opting against any late replacements.

Guangzhou's Eran Zahavi and fellow striker Manor Solomon, of Maccabi Petah Tikva, have both withdrawn from the Israel squad through injury.

QPR forward Tomer Hemed is a slight injury doubt for the hosts, who are currently ranked 94th in the world, 45 places below Scotland.

Israel have lost eight of their past 10 matches - new manager Andreas Herzog starting with two defeats: away to Albania and Northern Ireland.

"This is a very dangerous game for us," said McLeish. "This is their home territory and they are renowned for being pretty strong here. But we want to try and take the game to them."

Scotland are seeking a fourth consecutive win over Israel, having recorded two 1-0 wins in Tel Aviv.

Although Scotland have lost five of their six friendlies since the last World Cup qualifying campaign, they are unbeaten in seven competitive fixtures since a 3-0 loss to England at Wembley in November 2016.

Israel have been in poor form of late, changing managers in August

Israel's main goal threat will come from Moanes Dabour, the 26-year-old who has scored 15 times in 17 appearances this season for Red Bull Salzburg - two of them in a Europa League group win over Celtic.

Only six of Herzog's 23-man squad play outside of Israel, with five coming from champions Hapoel Be'er Sheva and seven from runners-up Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton and Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano have been long-term absentees.

"The key for us is to match the intensity of Scotland for 90 minutes," said Herzog. We need passion and fighting spirit.

"We have good technical players, so we will create chances, and I'm convinced we will have a really good game.

"Scotland have good qualities but they have some weaknesses too.

"If we want to have a chance of qualifying, we have to win."

Israel squad

Goalkeepers: Ariel Harush (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Guy Haimov (Maccabi Haifa), Danny Amos (Maccabi Netanya)

Defenders: Eitan Tibi (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Sheran Yeini (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Omri Ben Harush (Lokeren), Shir Tzedek (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Taleb Tawatha (Eintracht Frankfurt), Eli Dasa (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Ben Bitton (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Ayid Habshi (Maccabi Haifa).

Midfielders: Bibras Natkho (Olympiacos), Beram Kayal (Brighton & Hove Albion), Dan Einbinder (Beitar Jerusalem), Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Dor Micha (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Dan Glazer (Maccabi Tel Aviv).

Forwards: Ben Sahar (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Tomer Hemed (Queens Park Rangers), Moanes Dabour (Red Bull Salzburg), Eliran Atar (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Dia Saba (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Mohammed Awaed (Maccabi Haifa).

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).

Defenders: Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Forwards: Oliver McBurnie (Swansea), Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).