Gareth Southgate: England manager signs new contract until 2022 World Cup

Gareth Southgate replaced Sam Allardyce as England manager in 2016

Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract which will see him remain as England boss until the 2022 World Cup.

Southgate, whose previous deal was due to end after Euro 2020, led his team to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years this summer in Russia.

He has agreed improved terms, which will see his salary increase to a reported £3m a year.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the national team through the next two major tournaments," he said.

"The job remains an incredible privilege and a true honour. Experiencing at first hand how the nation united behind the team this summer was something special and it will be great to see how far this young squad can go in the years to come."

His assistant manager Steve Holland has also agreed a new deal through to 2022.

The announcement came just before Southgate announced six uncapped players in the England squad for the Nations League games against Croatia and Spain in October.

Southgate's record as England manager Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Win % 27 14 7 6 41 21 51.85

After initially taking over as caretaker manager following the departure of Sam Allardyce in September 2016, former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough centre-back Southgate signed a four-year deal as permanent England boss in November of that year.

He guided England to their best World Cup performance since 1990 as they lost in extra time to Croatia in the semi-finals in Moscow.

'We will win a World Cup' - FA chief

Following the tournament, Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn said the organisation wanted Southgate, who won 57 England caps as a player, to stay beyond Euro 2020.

This new deal will see Southgate remain as England boss until the end of December 2022, with that year's World Cup in Qatar starting on 21 November.

"Securing Gareth on a longer-term contract was always a priority for us. He has performed remarkably well and has given everyone the belief that England can compete on a world stage again," said Glenn.

He added: "We have great ambition. We will win a World Cup, we are going to win a Euros. You can't say when as it's so competitive. We both want to see progress and we can feel progress - the public can sense it and feel it, the media can."

Southgate's previous contract was understood to be worth £1.8m a year, with performance bonuses taking it closer to the £2.5m his predecessors Allardyce and Roy Hodgson are believed to have been on.

Italian Fabio Capello earned £4m a year during his spell as England boss from 2008 to 2012.

Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

The FA's move to tie Southgate down to a new deal until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was a mere formality after his summer of success in Russia.

Southgate and his England squad captured the imagination of the nation with their run to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years and also with their modest demeanour and their obvious enjoyment in representing their country.

In many respects, however, the hard work starts now for Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland, who has also signed a new deal.

Southgate and England have raised expectations and must now live up to them, knowing that campaign in Russia puts them under greater scrutiny than ever before as they look to build on last summer's achievements.