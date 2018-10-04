Guinea call-up Napoli's uncapped Amadou Diawara

Guinea's Amadou Diawara has been at Italian club Napoli since 2016

Guinea have called-up uncapped Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Rwanda.

The 21-year-old was one of three players who pledged their international allegiances to Guinea in March.

Coach Paul Put has also included Sweden-born goalkeeper Aly Keita, after he missed last month's 1-0 win over visiting Central African Republic (CAR) due to injury.

Keita, 31, was born to a Guinean father and Norwegian mother and plays for Swedish side Ostersunds.

Liverpool's Naby Keita looks set to be available despite being stretchered off during their 1-0 loss to Diawara's Napoli in the European Champions League game on Weddnesday.

The English club say the midfielder is fine after being taken to hospital with a back injury.

The Guinean, 23, received treatment on the pitch in Italy before being taken off on a stretcher after 19 minutes.

He has been assessed, with the issue being back pain, and will return home with the Reds squad on Thursday.

Liverpool host rivals Manchester City in the top flight on Sunday and Keita has not been ruled out of that game.

Keita, who joined from RB Leipzig for £48m this summer, has made nine appearances for Liverpool this season, including four starts in the Premier League.

Ibrahima Traore, who last played for Guinea in a 2-1 defeat to Algeria in an international friendly last June, is back in the squad.

Fulham midfielder Ibrahim Cisse, who made his debut against CAR, retains his place.

However 20-year-old Jules Keita, who has been playing well for Dijon in France's Ligue 1, has again been overlooked.

"We play a match that is important. We don't need inexperienced players," Paul Put explained.

"Jules is an excellent player. There are young people that we follow very closely.

"This is the first time he has played at the highest level. He still has to learn. We need the qualification first and then we can do other things."

Put is set to hold a training camp in Morocco before their matches in Conakry on 12 October and Kigali four days later.

Guinea top Group H with six points, ahead of Ivory Coast and CAR on three points while Rwanda are pointless.

Guinea squad:

Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Östersund, Sweden), Naby Yattara (ES Paulhan-Pézénas, France), Ibrahima Koné (Pau FC, France)

Defenders: Ernest Séka (Nancy, France), Ibrahima Sory Conté (FC Chamois Niortais, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys, Switzerland), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Fodé Camara (GFC Ajaccio, France), Ousmane Sidibé (AS Béziers, France), Sékou Condé (Châteauroux, France), Baissama Sankoh (SM Caen, France)

Midfielders: Naby Keita (Liverpool, England), Ibrahima Cissé (Fulham, England), Mady Camara (Olympiakos, Greece), Ibrahima Traore (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Alkhaly Bangoura (Al Fateh, Saudi Arabia), Amadou Diawara (Napoli, Italy), Boubacar Fofana (Gaz Metan Medias, Romania)

Forwards: José Martinez Kanté (Legia Warszawa, Poland), Mohamed Yattara (Auxerre, France), Sory Kaba (Elche, Spain), Lass Bangoura (Rayo Vallecano, Spain), Seydouba Soumah (Maccabi Haifa, Israel) and François Kamano (Bordeaux, France)