Man City change route to Anfield after team bus attack last season

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester City coach Manuel Estiarte films from inside team coach arriving at Anfield

Manchester City will travel a different route to Anfield to play Liverpool on Sunday following their team bus being attacked before a Champions League tie against the Reds last season.

City's coach had cans, bottles and flares thrown at it on the way to the stadium in April.

Merseyside Police say extra police will be on duty to avoid a repeat.

Sunday's league game kicks-off at 16:30 BST, with City top of the Premier League and Liverpool in second.

"We have prepared a comprehensive and appropriate policing operation ahead of Sunday's game and have liaised with both clubs and their supporter groups," said superintendent Dave Charnock.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he did not "understand" the attack on the team bus, while Liverpool apologised and called the behaviour "completely unacceptable".

No players or staff were injured but two police officers were hurt and the coach was left unsafe to be driven.