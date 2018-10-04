Injured Joe Ledley and Tom Lockyer out of Wales squad against Spain and Republic

Joe Ledley was part of the Wales side that lost to the Republic of Ireland in World Cup qualifying

Friendly: Wales v Spain Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has made two changes to a 25-man squad for the friendly against Spain on 11 October and the Nations League match with Republic of Ireland five days later.

Joe Ledley and Tom Lockyer have withdrawn injured, with Jazz Richards and George Thomas replacing them.

Leicester City forward Thomas, 21, could win his first competitive cap after impressing for the Under-21s.

Wales play Spain at the Principality Stadium and the Republic in Dublin.

Derby County's 77-cap midfielder Ledley, 31, was an unused substitute in Wales' 4-1 win over the Republic in their Nations League opener in Cardiff on 6 September, as was Bristol Rovers defender Lockyer, 23.

Cardiff full-back Richards, 27, won the last of his 13 Wales caps in the World Cup qualifier against Austria in September 2017.

Thomas scored twice for Wales Under-21s against Liechtenstein last month and is currently on loan at Scunthorpe United.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has been included despite missing the midweek Champions League defeat at CSKA Moscow through injury.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who was given special dispensation to miss his side's Europa League game with Qarabag on Thursday as his wife is expecting twins, is also included.

The friendly against Spain will be the first time Wales have played at the Principality Stadium since March 2011 when they lost 2-0 to England.

They have not faced Spain since a 3-0 win in a World Cup qualifier at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground in April 1985, in which Mark Hughes scored with a spectacular scissor kick.

Wales squad:

Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Barnsley).

Ashley Williams (Stoke City, on loan from Everton), James Chester (Aston Villa), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Gunter (Reading), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Christopher Mepham (Brentford), Jazz Richards (Cardiff City), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Paul Dummett (Newcastle United), Declan John (Swansea City).

Joe Allen (Stoke City), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Andy King (Leicester City), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Matthew Smith (FC Twente, on loan from Manchester City).

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Ben Woodburn (Sheffield United, on loan from Liverpool), Harry Wilson (Derby County, on loan from Liverpool), Tom Lawrence (Derby County), Sam Vokes (Burnley), George Thomas (Scunthorpe United, on loan from Leicester City), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).