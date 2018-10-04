Republic of Ireland: Declan Rice remains absent from squad for Denmark and Wales matches

Striker Jon Walters (left) is missing through injury but Harry Arter (right) has returned to the Republic squad

Declan Rice remains absent from the Republic of Ireland squad for their Uefa Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

The West Ham player is considering his international future as he contemplates a switch to play for England.

Cardiff City midfielder Harry Arter has been included in the 32-man provisional squad after he was involved in a row with assistant manager Roy Keane.

The Republic play host to Denmark on 13 October and Wales on 16 October.

O'Neill remains optimistic that Rice will commit to the Republic after revealing that he has remained in contact with the player, while also revealing that Arter has returned to the panel after clear the air talks with Keane.

"I've spoken to Declan and his family and they want a little bit more time to make his mind up. He hasn't made a decision yet. I am hopeful," said O'Neill.

"Roy and Harry have had a chat and sorted it all out. Harry is happy to be back and wants to put it behind him.

"He is happy with the outcome and looking forward to coming in."

Team captain Seamus Coleman will miss this month's double header with a foot injury while Ipswich striker Jonathan Walters (Achilles) and Burnley's Robbie Brady and Stephen Ward (both knee injuries) have also been ruled out.

O'Neill has been able to recall Stoke winger James McClean, who missed the Republic's opening Nations League defeat by Wales in Cardiff because of a wrist injury, while there are also recalls for strikers Shane Long, Seanie Maguire and Scott Hogan.

Midfielder Richie Towell has been called up to the senior squad for the first time after the former League of Ireland Player of the Year's impressive start to the season at Rotherham United but James McCarthy has been overlooked after only recently returning to training following the double leg break he suffered last January.

The Republic's heavy 4-1 loss in Cardiff has left them at the foot of Group B4 and this month's back to back matches will be crucial if they are to mount a challenge for automatic qualification for the 2020 European Championships.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Bournemouth, on loan at Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Richie Towell (Brighton & Hove Albion, on loan at Rotherham United)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)