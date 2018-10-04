League of Ireland: Limerick FC v Derry City (Fri)

Derry City have dropped to seventh in the League of Ireland after five consecutive league defeats

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Limerick FC v Derry City Date: Friday, 5 October Venue: Markets Field, Limerick Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Score updates and report on BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels believes the club can still qualify for next season's Europa League.

The Candystripes have slipped to seventh in the Premier Division table with four games remaining but Shiels remains optimistic of a late rally.

Derry travel to face Limerick on Friday targeting a fifth-place finish.

"My intention is that we win the last four games of the season and hopefully qualify for Europe - that's our incentive," said Shiels.

"We'll hopefully go with the continued resurgence. We've been really good this last month, winning the [EA Sports] Cup and then three really good performances, just decisions went against us in every game but the boys are in a good place and we're ready to go again."

An FAI Cup final showdown between the Premier Division's top two sides Dundalk and Cork City remains a possibility, which would result in an extra European qualifying spot in the league.

The Candystripes are still capable of finishing in fifth in the table but Shiels believes that Waterford, who currently occupy fourth place, will be unable to compete in Europe next season because of Uefa rules that prevent clubs that are less than two years in existence from taking part in their competitions.

Waterford, who changed names as part of a change of ownership in 2017, are confident they will be given dispensation to compete in Europe if they secure qualification.

"In this 10-team league, I don't see anywhere that you can say we expect to go there and win," added Shiels.

"Limerick beat Waterford 6-3 [in May], an amazing result, they've a good manager who is working hard and they've got a good catchment and it's a really tough game.

"All four of our games are very tough and this one is the first of that batch then it's two weeks before we play again.

"We play four games in eight days and then we go 14 days without a game, it's very topsy turvy the way things are going."

Derry will be without Kevin McHattie, who is suspended for the trip to Markets Field, while Conor McDermott and Rory Hale are both out injured and Jamie McDonagh is a doubt because of a groin strain.