Joe Rodon: Swansea centre-back in Wales Under-21 squad for Euro qualifiers

Joe Rodon spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Cheltenham Town

U21 Euro 2019 qualifier: Romania v Wales Venue: Stadium Dr Constantin Radulescu, Cluj-Napoca Date: Friday, 12 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Swansea City defender Joe Rodon is in the Wales Under-21 squad for this month's Euro 2019 qualifiers in Romania and against Switzerland in Newport.

Rodon, 20, missed September's games against Liechtenstein and Portugal because of an ankle injury.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs said Rodon was "definitely in the reckoning" to be in the senior squad for the games against Spain and the Republic of Ireland.

Forward George Thomas has been called up to the senior squad.

Rob Page's side, who cannot qualify for next summer's finals, face Romania away on 12 October and host Switzerland at Rodney Parade on 16 October.

Cameron Coxe and Cian Harries will miss the game in Romania due to suspension.

Wales Under-21 squad:

Luke Pilling (Ashton United - on loan from Tranmere Rovers), Owen Evans (Wigan Athletic), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Regan Poole (Manchester United), Joe Rodon (Swansea City), Cameron Coxe (Cardiff City), Cian Harries (Swansea City), Isaac Christie-Davies (Liverpool), Aaron Lewis (Swansea City), Mark Harris (Newport County - on loan from Cardiff City), Alex Babos (Real Union - on loan from Derby County), Joe Morrell (Bristol City), Rabbi Matondo (Manchester City), Liam Cullen (Swansea City), Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Daniel James (Swansea City), Ashley Baker (Sheffield Wednesday), Brandon Cooper (Swansea City), Robbie Burton (Arsenal).