Liam Fontaine: Ross County defender releases single

Ross County defender Liam Fontaine has hit the right note with fans after releasing his own single.

Called "Life Lessons", the song has already attracted close to a combined 10,000 listens on Spotify and YouTube.

Former Hibernian centre-back Fontaine, 32, wrote the song while recovering from injury.

"All my team-mates who have heard Life Lessons, and a couple of my other tracks I have done, absolutely buzz off of them," Fontaine said.

"It's hard to explain but I find it so satisfying seeing them enjoy what I created."

Footballers who hit the charts

Fontaine, who also played for Fulham and Bristol City, is not the first footballer to pick up the microphone. Others have also attempted to show they have the X factor on and off the pitch.

Former Newcastle, Tottenham and Rangers midfielder Paul Gascoigne, who will be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame later this month, reached number two in the UK charts in 1990 with "Fog On The Tyne". He didn't stop there, also appearing on "Geordie Boys" and "Let's Have A Party".

England midfielders Glenn Hoddle and Chris Waddle appeared on Top of the Pops in 1987 with "Diamond Lights", which made it to number 12. Their follow-up single "It's Goodbye" was apt, reflecting as it did the end of their chart domination.

That wasn't the only time Waddle attempted a duo, also teaming up with another former Ibrox star Basile Boli in 1991 on "We've Got A Feeling".

John Barnes' iconic rap on New Order's "World in Motion" before Italia 90 nearly didn't happen. England team-mate Gascoigne was originally earmarked to do it but his Geordie accent proved too strong, and Barnes blew the producers away with his version.

Kevin Keegan was "Head Over Heels in Love" in 1979, Ian Wright sang "Do The Right Thing" in 1993, and Andy Cole gave the singing career a crack in 1999 with "Outstanding". No-one dared tell Vinnie Jones his effort in 2002 with "Big Bad Leroy Brown" was not up to scratch.

Back in the days when a Scotland World Cup song was a regular occurrence, the Tartan Army were treated to many a hit. In 1974 there was "Easy Easy", and four years later they teamed up with Rod Stewart to belt out "Ole Ola". In 1996 Rod even got the Euro 96 squad up on stage at a concert in the USA to sing "Purple Heather".