League Cup semi-finals: Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes 'understands' Celtic complaint over Murrayfield move

McInnes has welcomed the later kick-off for Aberdeen's semi-final with Rangers

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes sympathises with Celtic's complaints over their League Cup semi-final with Hearts being moved to Murrayfield.

But he has welcomed the decision to move Aberdeen's Hampden semi with Rangers to 16:30 GMT and hopes Dons fans will "show real solidarity".

Celtic said the decision process was "irrational and discriminatory", boss Brendan Rodgers calling it "unfair".

"I kind of understand that to be honest," McInnes said.

"I don't know how they came to their conclusions and we were all struggling to know how they came to their conclusions last week.

"I would have been happy with Glasgow, Edinburgh, wherever. With these things it is always difficult to please everyone, but I can maybe understand if they [Celtic] are not happy."

The Hearts-Celtic match will kick off at 13:30 GMT on Sunday, 28 October at Murrayfield, with Aberdeen v Rangers starting three hours later at Hampden.

The latter was originally scheduled to kick off at 12:00, prompting protests from Aberdeen, with reduced public transport provision on that day.

McInnes believes the Scottish Professional Football League were too "hasty" to make the original decision, and "probably under-estimated public opinion and the need to look after supporters".

Both games can only be played on the Sunday at the earliest as Celtic and Rangers both have Europa League fixtures on Thursday, 25 October.

"You have got to have a high regard for supporters - they are the life-blood of the game," McInnes pointed out.

"I understand it is difficult to make these decisions and come up with the right answer. Even now it isn't satisfying everybody, but I think supporters have been more catered for with this decision.

"The semi-finals are showcase events and with four big clubs carrying a big support and expectation, I think it is important we try to maximise each of the games.

"Now it is a 16:30 kick-off, hopefully our supporters will really respond and we get as many as possible down there, and show a real strength and solidarity for our club to help our cause.

"Hopefully we can make it a good day for them, because what a game it is going to be."