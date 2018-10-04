Match ends, FC Astana 2, Rennes 0.
FC Astana v Rennes
Line-ups
FC Astana
- 1EricBooked at 89mins
- 2Rukavina
- 44Postnikov
- 5Anicic
- 77Shomko
- 19ZainutdinovBooked at 37minsSubstituted forLogvinenkoat 75'minutes
- 18Maevski
- 14Tomasov
- 20Almeida de OliveiraSubstituted forMuzhikovat 63'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 11Konzen Medina da SilvaBooked at 89mins
- 30KabanangaSubstituted forJangaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Muzhikov
- 15Beysebekov
- 25Maliy
- 27Logvinenko
- 32Janga
- 35Mokin
- 45Murtazaev
Rennes
- 16Diallo
- 2Zeffane
- 26Gelin
- 3Da Silva
- 24BaalSubstituted forBensebainiat 28'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 21André
- 8Grenier
- 12Lea SilikiSubstituted forDel Castilloat 69'minutes
- 14Bourigeaud
- 11NiangBooked at 41mins
- 28PohaSubstituted forJohanssonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Johansson
- 10Guitane
- 15Bensebaini
- 22Del Castillo
- 27Traoré
- 29Danzé
- 40Koubek
- Referee:
- Mattias Gestranius
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Astana 2, Rennes 0.
Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rangelo Janga (FC Astana).
Goal!
Goal! FC Astana 2, Rennes 0. Marin Tomasov (FC Astana) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rangelo Janga with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Clément Grenier.
Booking
Pedro Henrique (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jakob Johansson (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro Henrique (FC Astana).
Booking
Nenad Eric (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mehdi Zeffane with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Serikzhan Muzhikov (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mehdi Zeffane (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Serikzhan Muzhikov (FC Astana).
Attempt saved. Clément Grenier (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Benjamin André with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Benjamin André (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jakob Johansson (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Romain Del Castillo (Rennes) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini with a cross.
Offside, Rennes. Jeremy Gelin tries a through ball, but Benjamin Bourigeaud is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Jakob Johansson replaces Denis Poha.
Dangerous play by Clément Grenier (Rennes).
Rangelo Janga (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Astana. Yuri Logvinenko replaces Baktiyor Zainutdinov.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Astana. Rangelo Janga replaces Junior Kabananga.
Attempt missed. Benjamin André (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Romain Del Castillo replaces James Lea Siliki.
Clément Grenier (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pedro Henrique (FC Astana).
Jeremy Gelin (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro Henrique (FC Astana).
Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes).
Marin Tomasov (FC Astana) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! FC Astana 1, Rennes 0. Baktiyor Zainutdinov (FC Astana) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marin Tomasov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Astana. Serikzhan Muzhikov replaces Richard Almeida de Oliveira.
Delay in match Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes) because of an injury.
Booking
Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Junior Kabananga (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Richard Almeida de Oliveira.