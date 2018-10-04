Europa League - Group K
FC Astana2Rennes0

FC Astana v Rennes

Line-ups

FC Astana

  • 1EricBooked at 89mins
  • 2Rukavina
  • 44Postnikov
  • 5Anicic
  • 77Shomko
  • 19ZainutdinovBooked at 37minsSubstituted forLogvinenkoat 75'minutes
  • 18Maevski
  • 14Tomasov
  • 20Almeida de OliveiraSubstituted forMuzhikovat 63'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 11Konzen Medina da SilvaBooked at 89mins
  • 30KabanangaSubstituted forJangaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Muzhikov
  • 15Beysebekov
  • 25Maliy
  • 27Logvinenko
  • 32Janga
  • 35Mokin
  • 45Murtazaev

Rennes

  • 16Diallo
  • 2Zeffane
  • 26Gelin
  • 3Da Silva
  • 24BaalSubstituted forBensebainiat 28'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 21André
  • 8Grenier
  • 12Lea SilikiSubstituted forDel Castilloat 69'minutes
  • 14Bourigeaud
  • 11NiangBooked at 41mins
  • 28PohaSubstituted forJohanssonat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Johansson
  • 10Guitane
  • 15Bensebaini
  • 22Del Castillo
  • 27Traoré
  • 29Danzé
  • 40Koubek
Referee:
Mattias Gestranius

Match Stats

Home TeamFC AstanaAway TeamRennes
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, FC Astana 2, Rennes 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Astana 2, Rennes 0.

Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rangelo Janga (FC Astana).

Goal!

Goal! FC Astana 2, Rennes 0. Marin Tomasov (FC Astana) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rangelo Janga with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Clément Grenier.

Booking

Pedro Henrique (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jakob Johansson (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pedro Henrique (FC Astana).

Booking

Nenad Eric (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mehdi Zeffane with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Serikzhan Muzhikov (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mehdi Zeffane (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Serikzhan Muzhikov (FC Astana).

Attempt saved. Clément Grenier (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Benjamin André with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Benjamin André (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Jakob Johansson (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Romain Del Castillo (Rennes) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini with a cross.

Offside, Rennes. Jeremy Gelin tries a through ball, but Benjamin Bourigeaud is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Rennes. Jakob Johansson replaces Denis Poha.

Dangerous play by Clément Grenier (Rennes).

Rangelo Janga (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Astana. Yuri Logvinenko replaces Baktiyor Zainutdinov.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Astana. Rangelo Janga replaces Junior Kabananga.

Attempt missed. Benjamin André (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini.

Substitution

Substitution, Rennes. Romain Del Castillo replaces James Lea Siliki.

Clément Grenier (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pedro Henrique (FC Astana).

Jeremy Gelin (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pedro Henrique (FC Astana).

Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes).

Marin Tomasov (FC Astana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! FC Astana 1, Rennes 0. Baktiyor Zainutdinov (FC Astana) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marin Tomasov with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Astana. Serikzhan Muzhikov replaces Richard Almeida de Oliveira.

Delay in match Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes) because of an injury.

Booking

Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Junior Kabananga (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Richard Almeida de Oliveira.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22007436
2Zürich22002026
3Ludogorets200224-20
4AEK Larnaca200225-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg22006336
2RB Leipzig21015413
3Celtic210123-13
4Rosenborg200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102114
2FC Copenhagen21103214
3Slavia Prague21011103
4Bordeaux200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb22006156
2Fenerbahçe210134-13
3Spartak Trnava210112-13
4Anderlecht200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007256
2Sporting22004136
3Vorskla Poltava200236-30
4FK Qarabag200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Real Betis21103034
3Olympiakos201113-21
4F91 Dudelange200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21105324
2Rapid Vienna21013303
3Villarreal20205502
4Spartak Moscow201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt22006246
2Lazio210135-23
3Marseille201134-11
4Apollon Limassol201134-11

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sarpsborg 0821014403
2KRC Genk21013303
3Besiktas21013303
4Malmö FF21012203

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar22003126
2Sevilla21016333
3Standard Liege210136-33
4Akhisarspor200213-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana21104224
2Rennes210123-13
3Dynamo Kiev20204402
4FK Jablonec201134-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22002026
2PAOK Salonika21014223
3BATE Borisov210134-13
4MOL Vidi200203-30
Top Stories