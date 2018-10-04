Europa League - Group D
Fenerbahçe2Spartak Trnava0

Fenerbahçe v Spartak Trnava

Line-ups

Fenerbahçe

  • 35Tekin
  • 33Neustädter
  • 37Skrtel
  • 23ReyesSubstituted forKöybasiat 76'minutes
  • 32Marques Siqueira
  • 4Isla
  • 20A AyewBooked at 73minsSubstituted forValbuenaat 76'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 99Elmas
  • 3Ali Kaldirim
  • 31SlimaniSubstituted forTopalat 88'minutes
  • 22FreyBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 1Demirel
  • 5Topal
  • 6Köybasi
  • 19Ozbayrakli
  • 24Alici
  • 28Valbuena
  • 39Benzia

Spartak Trnava

  • 1Chudy
  • 2Kadlec
  • 22TothSubstituted forHladikat 67'minutes
  • 21Godal
  • 24Oravec
  • 33JirkaSubstituted forMiesenböckat 82'minutes
  • 34Gressak
  • 25Rada
  • 8GrendelSubstituted forGhorbaniat 68'minutes
  • 7TchanturishviliBooked at 80mins
  • 23Bakos

Substitutes

  • 3Janso
  • 6Kulhanek
  • 10Ghorbani
  • 15Hladik
  • 17Miesenböck
  • 26Malecki
  • 31Rusov
Referee:
Tobias Welz

Match Stats

Home TeamFenerbahçeAway TeamSpartak Trnava
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home22
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Fenerbahçe 2, Spartak Trnava 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fenerbahçe 2, Spartak Trnava 0.

Attempt missed. Fabian Miesenböck (Spartak Trnava) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Mehmet Topal (Fenerbahçe).

Ali Ghorbani (Spartak Trnava) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Eljif Elmas (Fenerbahçe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabian Miesenböck (Spartak Trnava).

Attempt missed. Ali Ghorbani (Spartak Trnava) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jakub Rada with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Mauricio Isla (Fenerbahçe).

Fabian Miesenböck (Spartak Trnava) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Fenerbahçe. Mehmet Topal replaces Islam Slimani.

Corner, Spartak Trnava. Conceded by Harun Tekin.

Corner, Spartak Trnava. Conceded by Jailson.

Corner, Spartak Trnava. Conceded by Roman Neustädter.

Substitution

Substitution, Spartak Trnava. Fabian Miesenböck replaces Erik Jirka.

Offside, Spartak Trnava. Martin Chudy tries a through ball, but Ali Ghorbani is caught offside.

Booking

Vakhtang Tchanturishvili (Spartak Trnava) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mauricio Isla (Fenerbahçe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Vakhtang Tchanturishvili (Spartak Trnava).

Booking

Mathieu Valbuena (Fenerbahçe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mathieu Valbuena (Fenerbahçe).

Jakub Rada (Spartak Trnava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Islam Slimani (Fenerbahçe).

Ivan Hladik (Spartak Trnava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Fenerbahçe. Ismail Köybasi replaces Diego Reyes.

Substitution

Substitution, Fenerbahçe. Mathieu Valbuena replaces André Ayew.

André Ayew (Fenerbahçe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Erik Jirka (Spartak Trnava).

Offside, Spartak Trnava. Erik Jirka tries a through ball, but Ali Ghorbani is caught offside.

Booking

André Ayew (Fenerbahçe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by André Ayew (Fenerbahçe).

Lukas Gressak (Spartak Trnava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Michael Frey (Fenerbahçe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Frey (Fenerbahçe).

Ali Ghorbani (Spartak Trnava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Fenerbahçe 2, Spartak Trnava 0. Islam Slimani (Fenerbahçe) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Ayew with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Matej Oravec (Spartak Trnava) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Spartak Trnava. Ali Ghorbani replaces Erik Grendel.

Hand ball by Jailson (Fenerbahçe).

Substitution

Substitution, Spartak Trnava. Ivan Hladik replaces Martin Toth because of an injury.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22007436
2Zürich22002026
3Ludogorets200224-20
4AEK Larnaca200225-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg22006336
2RB Leipzig21015413
3Celtic210123-13
4Rosenborg200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102114
2FC Copenhagen21103214
3Slavia Prague21011103
4Bordeaux200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb22006156
2Fenerbahçe210134-13
3Spartak Trnava210112-13
4Anderlecht200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007256
2Sporting22004136
3Vorskla Poltava200236-30
4FK Qarabag200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Real Betis21103034
3Olympiakos201113-21
4F91 Dudelange200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21104314
2Rapid Vienna21013213
3Spartak Moscow210134-13
4Villarreal201145-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt22005236
2Marseille21013303
3Lazio210134-13
4Apollon Limassol200224-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sarpsborg 0821014403
2KRC Genk21013303
3Besiktas21013303
4Malmö FF21012203

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar22003126
2Sevilla21016333
3Standard Liege210136-33
4Akhisarspor200213-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana21104224
2Rennes210123-13
3Dynamo Kiev20204402
4FK Jablonec201134-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22002026
2PAOK Salonika21014223
3BATE Borisov210134-13
4MOL Vidi200203-30
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories