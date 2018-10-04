Match ends, Fenerbahçe 2, Spartak Trnava 0.
Fenerbahçe v Spartak Trnava
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Fenerbahçe
- 35Tekin
- 33Neustädter
- 37Skrtel
- 23ReyesSubstituted forKöybasiat 76'minutes
- 32Marques Siqueira
- 4Isla
- 20A AyewBooked at 73minsSubstituted forValbuenaat 76'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 99Elmas
- 3Ali Kaldirim
- 31SlimaniSubstituted forTopalat 88'minutes
- 22FreyBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 1Demirel
- 5Topal
- 6Köybasi
- 19Ozbayrakli
- 24Alici
- 28Valbuena
- 39Benzia
Spartak Trnava
- 1Chudy
- 2Kadlec
- 22TothSubstituted forHladikat 67'minutes
- 21Godal
- 24Oravec
- 33JirkaSubstituted forMiesenböckat 82'minutes
- 34Gressak
- 25Rada
- 8GrendelSubstituted forGhorbaniat 68'minutes
- 7TchanturishviliBooked at 80mins
- 23Bakos
Substitutes
- 3Janso
- 6Kulhanek
- 10Ghorbani
- 15Hladik
- 17Miesenböck
- 26Malecki
- 31Rusov
- Referee:
- Tobias Welz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fenerbahçe 2, Spartak Trnava 0.
Attempt missed. Fabian Miesenböck (Spartak Trnava) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mehmet Topal (Fenerbahçe).
Ali Ghorbani (Spartak Trnava) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Eljif Elmas (Fenerbahçe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabian Miesenböck (Spartak Trnava).
Attempt missed. Ali Ghorbani (Spartak Trnava) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jakub Rada with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mauricio Isla (Fenerbahçe).
Fabian Miesenböck (Spartak Trnava) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Fenerbahçe. Mehmet Topal replaces Islam Slimani.
Corner, Spartak Trnava. Conceded by Harun Tekin.
Corner, Spartak Trnava. Conceded by Jailson.
Corner, Spartak Trnava. Conceded by Roman Neustädter.
Substitution
Substitution, Spartak Trnava. Fabian Miesenböck replaces Erik Jirka.
Offside, Spartak Trnava. Martin Chudy tries a through ball, but Ali Ghorbani is caught offside.
Booking
Vakhtang Tchanturishvili (Spartak Trnava) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mauricio Isla (Fenerbahçe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vakhtang Tchanturishvili (Spartak Trnava).
Booking
Mathieu Valbuena (Fenerbahçe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mathieu Valbuena (Fenerbahçe).
Jakub Rada (Spartak Trnava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Islam Slimani (Fenerbahçe).
Ivan Hladik (Spartak Trnava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fenerbahçe. Ismail Köybasi replaces Diego Reyes.
Substitution
Substitution, Fenerbahçe. Mathieu Valbuena replaces André Ayew.
André Ayew (Fenerbahçe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erik Jirka (Spartak Trnava).
Offside, Spartak Trnava. Erik Jirka tries a through ball, but Ali Ghorbani is caught offside.
Booking
André Ayew (Fenerbahçe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by André Ayew (Fenerbahçe).
Lukas Gressak (Spartak Trnava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Michael Frey (Fenerbahçe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Frey (Fenerbahçe).
Ali Ghorbani (Spartak Trnava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Fenerbahçe 2, Spartak Trnava 0. Islam Slimani (Fenerbahçe) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Ayew with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Matej Oravec (Spartak Trnava) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Spartak Trnava. Ali Ghorbani replaces Erik Grendel.
Hand ball by Jailson (Fenerbahçe).
Substitution
Substitution, Spartak Trnava. Ivan Hladik replaces Martin Toth because of an injury.