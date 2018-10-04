Europa League - Group C
Zenit St Petersburg1Slavia Prague0

Zenit St Petersburg v Slavia Prague

Line-ups

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 99Lunev
  • 2Anyukov
  • 6Ivanovic
  • 13Novo NetoBooked at 90mins
  • 15NabiullinSubstituted forZabolotnyat 90+3'minutes
  • 8Kranevitter
  • 5Paredes
  • 20MakSubstituted forKuzyaevat 64'minutes
  • 11DriussiSubstituted forKokorinat 63'minutes
  • 21Erokhin
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 1Lodygin
  • 9Kokorin
  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 17Shatov
  • 19Smolnikov
  • 23Mevlja
  • 29Zabolotny

Slavia Prague

  • 1Kolar
  • 5CoufalSubstituted forFrydrychat 83'minutes
  • 15Kudela
  • 13Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 18Boril
  • 10Husbauer
  • 22SoucekBooked at 36mins
  • 17Stoch
  • 27TraoreSubstituted forDeliat 90'minutes
  • 8Zmrhal
  • 16MatousekSubstituted forBalutaat 53'minutesBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 12Zeleny
  • 19Deli
  • 20Baluta
  • 25Frydrych
  • 29Valenta
  • 30Vantruba
  • 31Kovar
Referee:
Hüseyin Göçek

Match Stats

Home TeamZenit St PetersburgAway TeamSlavia Prague
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away27
Shots on Target
Home2
Away12
Corners
Home2
Away13
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, Slavia Prague 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, Slavia Prague 0.

Booking

Luís Neto (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Alexandru Mihail Baluta (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Anton Zabolotny replaces Elmir Nabiullin because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Elmir Nabiullin (Zenit St Petersburg) because of an injury.

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Elmir Nabiullin.

Substitution

Substitution, Slavia Prague. Simon Deli replaces Ibrahim Benjanim Traore.

Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Kokorin tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).

Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Ondrej Kolar.

Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Erokhin.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Luís Neto (Zenit St Petersburg) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Alexandru Mihail Baluta (Slavia Prague) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jaromir Zmrhal.

Attempt saved. Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josef Husbauer with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Slavia Prague. Michal Frydrych replaces Vladimir Coufal.

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Luís Neto.

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Daler Kuzyaev.

Attempt blocked. Jaromir Zmrhal (Slavia Prague) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Boril with a headed pass.

Goal!

Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 1, Slavia Prague 0. Aleksandr Kokorin (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a through ball.

Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Luís Neto tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jaromir Zmrhal (Slavia Prague) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ondrej Kolar.

Attempt missed. Aleksandr Kokorin (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba with a headed pass.

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Matías Kranevitter.

Attempt blocked. Josef Husbauer (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miroslav Stoch.

Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Erokhin tries a through ball, but Aleksandr Kokorin is caught offside.

Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Daler Kuzyaev tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Josef Husbauer (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miroslav Stoch.

Attempt saved. Alexandru Mihail Baluta (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Andrey Lunev.

Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) header from very close range misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.

Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josef Husbauer with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Daler Kuzyaev replaces Robert Mak.

Substitution

Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Kokorin replaces Sebastián Driussi.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22007436
2Zürich22002026
3Ludogorets200224-20
4AEK Larnaca200225-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg22006336
2RB Leipzig21015413
3Celtic210123-13
4Rosenborg200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102114
2FC Copenhagen21103214
3Slavia Prague21011103
4Bordeaux200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb22006156
2Fenerbahçe210134-13
3Spartak Trnava210112-13
4Anderlecht200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007256
2Sporting22004136
3Vorskla Poltava200236-30
4FK Qarabag200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Real Betis21103034
3Olympiakos201113-21
4F91 Dudelange200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21105324
2Rapid Vienna21013303
3Spartak Moscow210134-13
4Villarreal201145-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt22006246
2Lazio210135-23
3Marseille201134-11
4Apollon Limassol201134-11

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sarpsborg 0821014403
2KRC Genk21013303
3Besiktas21013303
4Malmö FF21012203

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar22003126
2Sevilla21016333
3Standard Liege210136-33
4Akhisarspor200213-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana21104224
2Rennes210123-13
3Dynamo Kiev20204402
4FK Jablonec201134-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22002026
2PAOK Salonika21014223
3BATE Borisov210134-13
4MOL Vidi200203-30
