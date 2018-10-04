Former Rangers midfielder Paul Gascoigne set for Scottish Hall of Fame

Derek McInnes and Paul Gascoigne during Rangers' nine-in-a-row run

Former England and Rangers player Paul Gascoigne is to be inducted into the Scottish Hall of Fame.

The ex-Ibrox midfielder was nominated by the public before being chosen by an expert panel.

Gascoigne was voted Player of the Year in his first season and played a part in Rangers winning nine league titles in a row.

He will be inducted on 21 October along with four others, including Julie Fleeting.

Gascoigne joined the Glasgow side in 1995 from Lazio and went on to play more than 100 times for the club over three years.

Other non-Scottish inductees in the Scottish Hall of Fame include Brian Laudrup, Henrik Larsson and Terry Butcher.