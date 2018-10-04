Carlos Sanchez: West Ham midfielder to undergo surgery on injured knee ligament

Carlos Sanchez was injured early on during last week's victory over Macclesfield

West Ham midfielder Carlos Sanchez faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after the club announced he is to undergo surgery on a knee injury.

The Colombia international, 32, was forced off after just 10 minutes of the Hammers' 8-0 Carabao Cup win over Macclesfield last week.

Sanchez has made just six appearances for West Ham since joining from Fiorentina in the summer.

"Carlos had a problem with his knee ligament," said boss Manuel Pellegrini.

"Maybe he will need a couple of weeks to be able to have surgery but he needs that."

In Saturday's 3-1 win over Manchester United, West Ham team-mate Marko Arnautovic held up a shirt bearing Sanchez's name as he celebrated his goal at the London Stadium.