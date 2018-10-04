Oldham Athletic players threaten to strike over unpaid wages

Oldham are eighth in League Two after 11 games

Oldham Athletic's players have threatened to go on strike over unpaid wages, BBC Radio Manchester reports.

The League Two club have said they will not be commenting on the matter at this stage.

The Latics were relegated from League One last season and have made a solid start to the campaign with four wins and five draws from their opening 11 league matches.

They host Carlisle on Saturday, looking to stretch their unbeaten run to five.

Oldham were taken over by Moroccan businessman Abdallah Lemsagam in January.

In November 2017 they were visited by HM Revenue and Customs and have faced a winding-up petition in each of the past three years.