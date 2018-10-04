Euro 21 qualifier: Dummigan and Thompson back in Northern Ireland squad

Jordan Thompson is back for Northern Ireland's final two qualifiers later this month

Northern Ireland have been boosted by the return of Cameron Dummigan and Jordan Thompson for their Euro U21 qualifiers with Iceland and Slovakia.

Oldham Athletic defender Dummigan and Blackpool midfielder Thompson add experience to Ian Baraclough's squad.

Wins in Iceland and home against Slovakia later this month are needed to give Northern Ireland an outside chance of qualifying for a play-off place.

Northern Ireland stunned group leaders Spain with a 2-1 away win last month.

Dummigan is fit again after an injury-lay-off while Thompson was suspended for the famous victory in Albacete.

Versatile Doncaster Rovers defender Danny Amos is also included in the 21-strong panel for the final two qualifiers, starting on October 11 against Iceland in Reykjavik and then a Windsor Park meeting with Slovakia five days later.

"It was difficult picking a squad - there are players missing out who have been part of previous squads in this campaign, however all the players know you have to be at the top of your game now to be selected," said NI U21 boss Baraclough.

"Playing against Slovakia at the National Football Stadium in the second game will also help the players.

"It will be an opportunity for them to show what they can do. With young players like Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jamal Lewis and Gavin Whyte getting into the senior panel they know they have a chance to follow in their footsteps."

The Northern Ireland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Conor Mitchell (St Johnstone - on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (Celtic)

Defenders: Cameron Dummigan (Oldham Athletic), Danny Amos (Doncaster Rovers), Pierce Bird (Notts County), Nathan Kerr (Glentoran), Bobby Burns (Livingston), Liam Donnelly (Motherwell), Ryan Johnson (Kidderminster), Daniel Ballard (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jordan Thompson (Blackpool), Dale Gorman (Leyton Orient), Kyle McClean (St Johnstone), Mark Sykes (Glenavon), Jamie McDonagh (Derry City), Jake Dunwoody (Stoke City)

Forwards: Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), David Parkhouse (Sheffield United), Shayne Lavery (Everton), Rory Holden (Bristol City), Alistair Roy (Derry City)