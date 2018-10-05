Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Gerrard, Celtic, Rodgers, Hearts, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard hailed Rangers' win over Rapid Vienna as the best of his Ibrox reign. (Scottish Sun)

Frustrated Brendan Rodgers blamed Celtic's sloppy defending for more misery on the road in Europe after they were sunk in Salzburg last night. (Daily Record)

Hearts owner Ann Budge has dismissed Celtic's complaints over the choice of BT Murrayfield as venue for their Betfred Cup semi-final as "nonsense". (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers defender Joe Worrall has compared his "horrible bully" team-mate Alfredo Morelos to Luis Suarez and admitted being relieved his job wasn't to mark the Colombian. (Herald, print edition)

James Forrest admits the Celtic players were left in shock after their Salzburg stuffing. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs winger Martin Boyle has vowed to do all he can to win a place in Australia's squad after being called up by the Socceroos for a training camp in the Middle East. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee United could turn to Inverness Caley Thistle gaffer John Robertson in their hunt for a new boss. (Scottish Sun)

Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie has revealed the secret behind the incredible stats which make him Europe's top marksman. (Daily Record)

England manager Gareth Southgate has tried to play down reports that he is interested in persuading Tom Cairney to switch allegiance from Scotland. (Scotsman)

Jim Duffy won't be the new Queen's Park boss despite holding talks with the League Two club. (Daily Record, print edition)

Henrik Larsson is working in football again - but has revealed he won't receive a penny as coach of Swedish minnows Angelholm. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has dropped Scotland internationals Matt Scott and Dougie Fife for tonight's Pro14 clash with Cheetahs at Murrayfield in an attempt to shore up his leaky defence. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Tyrrell Hatton, the winner for the last two years, admitted he felt "devastated" after the Ryder Cup player suffered an "horrific moment" as he injured a female spectator with a wayward shot during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. (Scotsman)