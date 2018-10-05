Sampdoria's Omar Colley says The Gambia omission is 'punishment'

Sampdoria and The Gambia's Omar Colley missed a 2019 qualifier against Algeria for family reasons

Omar Colley feels he has been 'punished' by being omitted from The Gambia's squad for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo.

Sampdoria's Colley, who was Scorpions' captain under the previous coach, pulled out of last month's qualifying draw with Algeria due to family reasons.

"I'm just shocked about the situation because am a loyal ambassador of my country. I haven't done anything to be punished," Colley told BBC Sport.

"My family is my number one priority likewise anyone else. I play in Europe's top four leagues, you cannot compare me with others.

"It's not right because I have represented Gambia at all levels and am always ready to defend the national colours."

The Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet also left out China-based Bubacarr Trawally and Modou Barrow, who plays for Reading in the English Championship.

Saintfiet, whose side take Claude LeRoy's Togo in Lome on 12 October and then again in Bakau fixture four days later, says he prefers to stick with the players who earned a 1-1 draw with Algeria last month.

"For the other people (missing players) it is not a selection against them, it's a selection for the people we choose." Saintfiet explained.

"The people who were there (against Algeria) we have to be honest they were very motivated and disciplined.

"It would be unfair as a coaching team not recognize that, not to respect that and to drop people who have shown me as a new coach that they're ready to fight and die for the country."

Atalanta youngster Musa Barrow and FC Metz winger Ablie Jallow both receive their second call up whiles Mohamed Badamosi and Muhammed Mbye where handed debut call ups.

The Gambia are in third place in Group D with one point along with Togo while Algeria and Benin are joint leaders with four points.

The Gambia squad:

Goalkeepers: Modou Jobe (El Kanemi Warriors, Nigeria) Baboucarr Gaye (Arminia Bielefeld, Germany)

Defenders: Njine Faye Njie (Gamtel), Simon Richter and Dawda Ngum (both FC Bronshoj, Denmark), Bubacarr Sanneh (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium), Mamadou Danso (UiTM, Malaysia), Pa Modou Jagne (FC Zurich, Switzerland)

Midfielders: Sulayman Marreh (KAS Eupen, Belgium), Ebrima Sohna (FC Kesla, Azabaijan), Yusupha Bobb (Cuneo, Italy), Ebou Adams (Ebbsfleet United, England), Ablie Jallow (FC Metz, France), Mustapha Carayol (Apollon Limassol, Cyprus)

Forwards: Lamin Jallow (Salernitana, Italy), Adama Jammeh (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia), Assan Ceesay (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Musa Barrow (Atalanta, Italy), Ali Sowe (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria), Mohamed Badamosi (FUS Rabat, Morocco), Muhammed Mbye (Mjallby, Sweden)