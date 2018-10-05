Algeria recall Hoffenheim striker Ishak Belfodil

Hoffenheim's Ishak Belfodil last played for Algeria in a 2-0 loss to Cameroon in October 2017

Algeria coach Djamal Belmadi has recalled Hoffenhei, striker Ishak Belfodil and Napoli's Adam Ounas to play Benin in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Both played just one international last year and have not made an appearance for Algeria in 2018.

The only locally-based player in the 23-man squad is Entente Setif keeper Mustapha Zeghba.

He has been rewarded for his performances that have helped his club reach the African Champions League semi-finals.

Nottingham Forest's Hilal Soudani misses out through injury while there is no place on the list for Ryad Boudebouz of Spanish side Real Betis.

The games against Benin on 12 October in Blida and four days later in Cotonou will be Belmadi's first as coach of Algeria.

"I haven't had enough time to assess everyonr so I will choose those who have more playing time at club level," he explained said.

Algeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Rais M'Bolhi (Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Moustapha Zeghba (Entente Setif), Azzedine Doukha (Al-Raed FC, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Aissa Mandi (Real Betis, Spain), Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes, France), Rafik Halliche (Moreirense, Portugal), Mehdi Tahart (RC Lens, France), Djamel Benlamri (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Youcef Attal (Nice, France), Mohamed Fares (SPAL, Italy)

Midfielders: Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke 04, Germany), Saphir Taider (Montreal Impact, MLS), Adam Ouanas (Napoli, Itlay), Adlene Guedioura (Nottingham Forest, England), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray. Turkey), Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City, England), Ryad Mahrez (Manchester City, England)

Forwards: Ismail Bennacer (Empoli, Italy), Yacine Brahimi (Porto, Portugal), Yassine Benzia (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Ishak Belfodil (Hoffenheim, Germany), Islam Slimani (Fenerbahe, Turkey), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al-Sadd, Qatar)

http://www.faf.dz/en-liste-des-joueurs-convoques-pour-la-double-confrontation-contre-le-benin/