Panama Women: 13-year-old Sheyla Diaz named in World Cup qualifying squad

Sheyla Diaz, left, was born in August 2005

Most teenagers will be preparing for exams next summer, not a World Cup.

So, imagine being a 13-year-old and getting a phone call to say you have made the national football team.

Sheyla Diaz - who only became a teenager in August - is a remarkable exception to her generation's norm.

Diaz's dream became a reality after making the matchday squad for Panama's opening game in the CONCACAF Women's Championship, a qualifying tournament for next year's Women's World Cup in France.

The teenager was named on the bench for the side's 3-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago.

Despite not coming on, Diaz could make her debut this weekend - against none other than current world champions USA.

Diaz was named on the bench for Thursday's match against Trinidad and Tobago

Coach Victor Suarez named a 20-strong squad for the tournament, including seven millennials - two born in 2000, two in 2001, two in 2002 and Diaz in 2005.

The CONCACAF Women's Championship takes place in the United States from 4-17 October, with the top three teams qualifying for the World Cup and the fourth going into a play-off with Argentina.

