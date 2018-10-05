Chris Kinnear: Dover Athletic sack manager after one win in 14 games

Chris Kinnear first managed Dover in 1985

National League strugglers Dover Athletic have sacked boss Chris Kinnear after over five years as manager.

The 64-year-old returned for his second spell in charge of the Whites in January 2013, having previously managed the club between 1985 and 1995.

The Kent side are 23rd in the league table after 14 matches, five points adrift of safety.

"Our current position and form is not something we can allow to continue," a statement on the club website said.

Dover chairman Jim Parmenter said it had been a "tough decision" to part company with Kinnear.

"Chris has been highly successful with us, but football is changing," he added.

"There has clearly been some poor player recruitment decisions taken and there are also a number of issues around training and our ways of working, which we will be looking at."