Dwight Yorke: Ex-Aston Villa striker applies for vacant manager role at Villa Park

Dwight Yorke scored 97 goals in 294 appearances for Aston Villa

Dwight Yorke has applied for the vacant managerial position at Aston Villa.

The former Villa and Manchester United striker, 46, has sent his CV to the Championship club following Steve Bruce's sacking on Wednesday.

Yorke played for the Villans between 1989 and 1998, but his only coaching experience has been as assistant boss for his native Trinidad and Tobago.

"It's a job I'm 100% interested in. I've made it clear I'd like to speak to the club," Yorke told Sky Sports.

"I've sent in my CV and I'm trying to make contact with the CEO, so I'm doing everything from my side to try and make sure I'm given that opportunity to speak to the football club.

"I've seen managers come and go over the past five years, I feel the club need something new going forward."

In April 2017, Yorke criticised the lack of black bosses in football and claimed he could not get an interview for a manager's job.

Bruce was sacked amid growing fan unrest which saw a supporter throw a cabbage at him before Tuesday's 3-3 draw with bottom side Preston.

But Yorke, who said he had spoken to Sir Alex Ferguson and former Villa boss Tim Sherwood for advice, believes he can bring some positivity back to Villa Park.

"I feel I am the person who played for the club, understands the club and understands what the fans are expecting, but most importantly I feel I can bring a winning mentality back," he added.

"I think there is a lack of belief throughout the football club. Anyone who knows me as a person knows I'm very positive, I like to see attacking football, I want to see people playing with a smile on their face."