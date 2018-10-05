Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk sign new five-year Brighton deals

Shane Duffy (left) signed for Brighton in 2016, while and Lewis Dunk (right) came through the club's youth system

Brighton defenders Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk have signed new five-year deals until June 2023.

Dunk has made more than 200 appearances for the Premier League side, while Republic of Ireland international Duffy arrived from Blackburn in 2016.

"I am delighted for both Lewis and Shane," said manager Chris Hughton.

"They have been terrific players for the club, helping us win promotion and establish ourselves in the Premier League last season."

Brighton face West Ham in the Premier League in Friday's 20:00 BST kick-off.

Hughton added: "Both are vital members of the squad, and it's very pleasing that they've committed their long-term futures to the club.

"They have formed a very good central defensive partnership, and have played a really important role in what we've achieved."