Steven Gerrard says Rangers' Alfredo Morelos plays on edge, like Luis Suarez

Alfredo Morelos scored twice and won a penalty against Rapid Vienna

Steven Gerrard says Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is similar to Luis Suarez - in terms of "behaviour" and "relentlessness" at least.

Rangers centre-half Joe Worrall compared his team-mate to the Barcelona striker after his match-winning performance against Rapid Vienna.

"I don't want to compare Alfredo to Luis Suarez," Rangers' manager said.

"But there are a lot of similarities in behaviour. They both play on the edge. They want to win in training or games."

Morelos has scored 28 goals in 61 games since joining Rangers from HJK Helsinki and his double in Thursday's Europa League group win at Ibrox took his season's tally to 10.

But the Colombian has also been sent off twice this season and Gerrard stressed that the 22-year-old, who recently was given his senior debut by his country, is "a young lad who's still learning and growing".

"Obviously Luis is a lot older, a lot more experienced, he's a world-class player - probably the best I played with, so it's unfair to compare them just yet" the Rangers manager said.

"They can both finish, they score big goals, they're relentless in the way they play, so there's similarities."