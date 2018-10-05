Women's Under-19 Euro qualifier: Northern Ireland 0-0 Kosovo

Alexandra Collighan went close to breaking the deadlock in the second half

Northern Ireland Women's Under-19s will have to wait until Monday to confirm their place in the next qualifying round for next year's European Championships.

Captain Megan Bell hit the woodwork in the dying minutes as Kosovo held on for a 0-0 draw at Shamrock Park on Friday.

Having defeated Estonia 7-1 on Tuesday, Northern Ireland sit second in Group Nine.

Alfie Wylie's side play group leaders Germany on Monday.

The hosts enjoyed the better chances in Portadown but were unable to break the stubborn Kosovan resistance.

Alexandra Collighan and Bell, both of whom scored in Tuesday's win, came closest to finding the back of the net in the second half with well-struck efforts.

Kosovan keeper Florentina Kolgeci put in a strong performance to earn a clean sheet at Shamrock Park.

With four points from two games, Northern Ireland sit second in their group with Germany having already secured their qualification to the elite round.

The group leaders demolished Estonia 21-0 on Friday.

Kosovo meet Estonia on Monday knowing that they must win in order to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The top two sides in each qualifying round section, plus two third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their group - will go through the the elite round.

Seven countries will eventually qualify to join hosts Scotland in the finals from 16 to 28 July 2019.