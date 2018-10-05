Jose Mourinho: Report Man Utd boss will be sacked angers Gary Neville

Jose Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal as United manager in May 2016

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville launched a fierce attack on the club's board after it was reported manager Jose Mourinho will be sacked after Saturday's game with Newcastle.

Former England defender Neville told Sky Sports he was "furious" at the idea a manager's dismissal might leak out before being made official.

United have not responded to questions about the report in Saturday's Mirror.

Neville said there is "something rotten to the core" with the club's decisions.

The Red Devils' sackings of Louis van Gaal and David Moyes - Mourinho's predecessors - were both reported before the club's announcements.

"There is something rotten to the core of the decisions that have been made over the last four or five years," said Neville, who added he did not know if the report about Mourinho was true.

"If I'm the person who employs the person underneath me and he fails, eventually I've got to take the responsibility. Eventually I've got to stand up and say: 'Look, I'm not good enough to do this.'"

Neville, 43, made 602 appearances for United, winning 16 trophies.

Last weekend's 3-1 loss at West Ham made this the club's worst start to a league campaign for 29 years.

Their poor performances have been compounded by off-field problems, with the relationship between Mourinho and midfielder Paul Pogba making headlines.

Neville suggested Mourinho should have been allowed to sign a central defender in the summer - whether it be Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld, Leicester's Harry Maguire or Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng.

He said: "Who is qualified in that football club to be able to tell Jose Mourinho that Alderweireld or Maguire or Boateng are not better than the centre-backs that they've got?

"I'm furious. It's been coming for three or four weeks.

"The dressing room is leading what's happening. The tail is wagging the dog at the football club. Get some control back, get some leadership."