League One
Rochdale15:00Doncaster
Venue: Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale v Doncaster Rovers

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth1283121101127
2Barnsley127412471725
3Peterborough127322819924
4Sunderland1265124131123
5Walsall126421512322
6Doncaster126331814421
7Accrington125521412220
8Luton135441716119
9Charlton125341918118
10Fleetwood124531911817
11Southend125251516-117
12Scunthorpe124532024-417
13Blackpool11371129316
14Coventry124351013-315
15Rochdale123451725-813
16Shrewsbury122641011-112
17Wycombe122641418-412
18Burton113261215-311
19Gillingham113261520-511
20Wimbledon12327916-711
21Bristol Rovers12246912-310
22Bradford12318917-810
23Plymouth12147920-117
24Oxford Utd121381123-126
View full League One table

Top Stories