League One
Barnsley1Luton0

Barnsley v Luton Town

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 13Walton
  • 12Cavaré
  • 5Pinnock
  • 6Lindsay
  • 28Williams
  • 20Potts
  • 27Mowatt
  • 8McGeehan
  • 21Bähre
  • 10Moncur
  • 33Brown

Substitutes

  • 7Hedges
  • 14Bird
  • 18Jackson
  • 23Pinillos
  • 26Thiam
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 40Kendrick

Luton

  • 36Shea
  • 7Stacey
  • 6Pearson
  • 5Bradley
  • 3Potts
  • 16Rea
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 2Justin
  • 18Grant
  • 14Cornick
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 4McCormack
  • 9Hylton
  • 11Shinnie
  • 25Lua Lua
  • 27Jarvis
  • 40Isted
  • 44Sheehan
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jack Walton.

Attempt saved. James Justin (Luton Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Mike-Steven Bähre (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).

Attempt missed. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Dimitri Kevin Cavaré (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by James Shea.

Foul by Dimitri Kevin Cavaré (Barnsley).

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Dan Potts.

Goal!

Goal! Barnsley 1, Luton Town 0. Brad Potts (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Brown.

Foul by Matty Pearson (Luton Town).

(Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth1283121101127
2Barnsley127412471725
3Peterborough127322819924
4Sunderland1265124131123
5Walsall126421512322
6Doncaster126331814421
7Accrington125521412220
8Luton135441716119
9Charlton125341918118
10Fleetwood124531911817
11Southend125251516-117
12Scunthorpe124532024-417
13Blackpool11371129316
14Coventry124351013-315
15Rochdale123451725-813
16Shrewsbury122641011-112
17Wycombe122641418-412
18Burton113261215-311
19Gillingham113261520-511
20Wimbledon12327916-711
21Bristol Rovers12246912-310
22Bradford12318917-810
23Plymouth12147920-117
24Oxford Utd121381123-126
View full League One table

Top Stories