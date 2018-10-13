Attempt saved. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Barnsley v Luton Town
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 13Walton
- 12Cavaré
- 5Pinnock
- 6Lindsay
- 28Williams
- 20Potts
- 27Mowatt
- 8McGeehan
- 21Bähre
- 10Moncur
- 33Brown
Substitutes
- 7Hedges
- 14Bird
- 18Jackson
- 23Pinillos
- 26Thiam
- 29Adeboyejo
- 40Kendrick
Luton
- 36Shea
- 7Stacey
- 6Pearson
- 5Bradley
- 3Potts
- 16Rea
- 17Mpanzu
- 2Justin
- 18Grant
- 14Cornick
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 4McCormack
- 9Hylton
- 11Shinnie
- 25Lua Lua
- 27Jarvis
- 40Isted
- 44Sheehan
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jack Walton.
Attempt saved. James Justin (Luton Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Mike-Steven Bähre (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Dimitri Kevin Cavaré (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by James Shea.
Foul by Dimitri Kevin Cavaré (Barnsley).
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Dan Potts.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 1, Luton Town 0. Brad Potts (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Brown.
Foul by Matty Pearson (Luton Town).
(Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
