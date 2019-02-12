Match ends, Sunderland 1, Blackpool 1.
Sunderland 1-1 Blackpool
-
Sunderland closed the gap to the top two in League One but only by a point after Blackpool left the Stadium of Light with a 1-1 draw.
The Black Cats, now four points behind second-placed Barnsley with a game in hand, struggled to find the net again and were only spared defeat courtesy of defender Jack Baldwin's equalising header with quarter of an hour remaining.
Blackpool, now unbeaten in six games and chasing a play-off spot, were well organised and good value for the lead when French striker Armand Gnanduillet found the bottom right corner of Jon McLaughlin's net in the 31st minute.
Moments before that, Sunderland's Will Grigg had wasted a fantastic chance when he hit an effort straight at goalkeeper Mark Howard.
Worse was to come for former Wigan striker Grigg after the break when he hit the side-netting with the empty goal in front of him after rounding Howard.
But Sunderland did claim a point in the end to extend their unbeaten run to nine league matches, when Baldwin directed Grant Leadbitter's corner down and beyond the keeper from six yards.
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1McLaughlin
- 13O'Nien
- 15Baldwin
- 30Dunne
- 16JamesSubstituted forFlanaganat 79'minutes
- 23Leadbitter
- 10Honeyman
- 11GoochSubstituted forWykeat 52'minutes
- 14Watmore
- 19McGeadySubstituted forMorganat 62'minutes
- 22Grigg
Substitutes
- 7Maguire
- 8McGeouch
- 9Wyke
- 12Flanagan
- 17Morgan
- 25Ruiter
- 26Sterling
Blackpool
- 1Howard
- 5EvansSubstituted forLongat 73'minutes
- 6Heneghan
- 16Tilt
- 27BolaSubstituted forFeeneyat 7'minutes
- 14Pritchard
- 15ThompsonBooked at 80mins
- 20Turton
- 7Delfouneso
- 21Gnanduillet
- 17Virtue-ThickSubstituted forKirbyat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Dodoo
- 23Kirby
- 24Feeney
- 26Sorensen
- 31Long
- 34Shaw
- 37Mafoumbi
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 27,580
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Blackpool 1.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Armand Gnanduillet.
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).
Oliver Turton (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Nya Kirby replaces Matthew Virtue-Thick.
Foul by Lewis Morgan (Sunderland).
Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. William Grigg (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Feeney (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Grant Leadbitter (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
William Grigg (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Tom Flanagan replaces Reece James because of an injury.
Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by William Grigg (Sunderland).
Ben Heneghan (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Reece James (Sunderland).
Chris Long (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Blackpool 1. Jack Baldwin (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Grant Leadbitter with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Curtis Tilt.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Chris Long replaces Antony Evans.
Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Grant Leadbitter (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Blackpool).
Attempt blocked. Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Grant Leadbitter (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jimmy Dunne (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. William Grigg (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Lewis Morgan replaces Aiden McGeady.
Attempt blocked. Liam Feeney (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.