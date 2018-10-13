Northampton Town v Forest Green Rovers
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|12
|9
|1
|2
|21
|8
|13
|28
|2
|Exeter
|12
|7
|3
|2
|22
|12
|10
|24
|3
|Newport
|12
|7
|3
|2
|18
|19
|-1
|24
|4
|Tranmere
|13
|6
|5
|2
|17
|12
|5
|23
|5
|MK Dons
|12
|5
|6
|1
|15
|8
|7
|21
|6
|Stevenage
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|11
|4
|21
|7
|Forest Green
|12
|4
|8
|0
|18
|10
|8
|20
|8
|Colchester
|12
|5
|4
|3
|25
|14
|11
|19
|9
|Crawley
|12
|6
|1
|5
|17
|15
|2
|19
|10
|Carlisle
|12
|6
|1
|5
|13
|13
|0
|19
|11
|Bury
|12
|5
|3
|4
|18
|14
|4
|18
|12
|Oldham
|12
|4
|5
|3
|16
|12
|4
|17
|13
|Swindon
|12
|4
|5
|3
|17
|16
|1
|17
|14
|Mansfield
|11
|3
|7
|1
|16
|9
|7
|16
|15
|Yeovil
|12
|4
|4
|4
|20
|15
|5
|16
|16
|Port Vale
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11
|13
|-2
|14
|17
|Notts County
|12
|3
|3
|6
|16
|26
|-10
|12
|18
|Crewe
|11
|3
|2
|6
|11
|12
|-1
|11
|19
|Grimsby
|12
|3
|2
|7
|9
|18
|-9
|11
|20
|Morecambe
|12
|3
|1
|8
|12
|25
|-13
|10
|21
|Cheltenham
|12
|2
|3
|7
|9
|18
|-9
|9
|22
|Northampton
|12
|1
|6
|5
|9
|18
|-9
|9
|23
|Cambridge
|12
|2
|2
|8
|11
|25
|-14
|8
|24
|Macclesfield
|13
|0
|4
|9
|11
|24
|-13
|4