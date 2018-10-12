Dagenham & Redbridge v Wrexham (Sat)
|National League: Dagenham & Redbridge v Wrexham
|Venue: Victoria Road Date: Saturday, 13 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST
|Coverage:Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Wrexham are waiting on the fitness of striker Chris Holroyd and James Jennings ahead of the trip to Dagenham & Redbridge.
Holroyd missed the 1-0 win over Havant & Waterlooville while Jennings has not featured in the last three games.
The Dragons are fourth, two points behind leaders Salford City.
Dagenham & Redbridge, managed by ex-England caretaker boss Peter Taylor, have not won in their last five games and are in the bottom four.