Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle0Dundee Utd0

Partick Thistle v Dundee United

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Keown
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 17SlaterBooked at 24mins
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Spittal
  • 10Erskine
  • 19Storey
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 15Melbourne
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18Mbuyi-Mutombo
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Sneddon
  • 33Quitongo
  • 39Ntambwe

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 44Watson
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 4Frans
  • 3Booth
  • 33Aird
  • 12Stanton
  • 8Fyvie
  • 11King
  • 7McMullan
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 5Barton
  • 9Curran
  • 10Clark
  • 17Robson
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 34Rakovan
  • 90Loemba
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).

Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Paul McMullan.

Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt missed. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United).

Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Paul McMullan (Dundee United) because of an injury.

Booking

Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Cammy Bell.

Attempt saved. Callum Booth (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).

Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

James Penrice (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Billy King (Dundee United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr8611189919
2Ross County85211441017
3Inverness CT8350105514
4Dundee Utd83231214-211
5Dunfermline8323913-411
6Queen of Sth82421610610
7Morton82421012-210
8Partick Thistle8305914-59
9Alloa8044613-74
10Falkirk8107515-103
View full Scottish Championship table

