Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Partick Thistle v Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Bell
- 2Elliott
- 5Keown
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 17SlaterBooked at 24mins
- 8Bannigan
- 7Spittal
- 10Erskine
- 19Storey
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 15Melbourne
- 16McCarthy
- 18Mbuyi-Mutombo
- 20Wilson
- 23Sneddon
- 33Quitongo
- 39Ntambwe
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 44Watson
- 19Bouhenna
- 4Frans
- 3Booth
- 33Aird
- 12Stanton
- 8Fyvie
- 11King
- 7McMullan
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 5Barton
- 9Curran
- 10Clark
- 17Robson
- 20Rabitsch
- 34Rakovan
- 90Loemba
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).
Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Paul McMullan.
Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United).
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paul McMullan (Dundee United) because of an injury.
Booking
Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Cammy Bell.
Attempt saved. Callum Booth (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
James Penrice (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Billy King (Dundee United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.