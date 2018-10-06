Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Brendan Rodgers, Craig Levein, Gordon Strachan

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts will be right in the mix for the Premiership title, insists Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as the league leaders visit Ibrox tomorrow. (Daily Mail)

"It's early October. If there's any message then it's 'Judge us in May'," says Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after the champions' worst start to a league season for 20 years. (Sun)

Manager Craig Levein says he "can't wait" for Hearts' acid test against Rangers at Ibrox tomorrow. (Scotsman)

One year on from losing his job as Scotland manager, Gordon Strachan, 61, says "there's a big project left inside me" but says the offers he's had would mean spending too much time away from his family. (Daily Record)

"In Scotland, everyone looks after themselves, that's the biggest problem," says Gordon Strachan, who reckons self interest is strangling the game. (Daily Record)

Celtic forward duo Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard let their team-mates down in Thursday's loss to Salzburg, says former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Connor Goldson says Rangers team-mate Joe Worrall reminds him of England defender Harry Maguire and is sure the 21-year-old has a big future ahead of him. (Daily Mail)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says that it is time for the Fir Park fans to repay his players for the memories they gave them last season by helping to dig his team out of their current run of poor results. (Herald, subscription required)

Neil Lennon admits Easter Road will be like a ghost town next week with eight Hibs players away on international duty - but the manager is delighted to see so many of his squad getting such recognition. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibs winger Martin Boyle says an honest conversation with Scotland boss Alex McLeish was a big factor in him committing to Australia. (Sun)

Full-back Max Lowe hopes to follow former Aberdeen loan star James Maddison's path to success. (Sun)

Goalkeeper Elliott Parish says Dundee's victory at Hamilton last week was one of the best of his career and now he wants a repeat at home to Kilmarnock. (Evening Telegraph)

Chris Erskine thinks that Souleymane Coulibaly can give Partick Thistle the X-factor now that the striker has finally been cleared to play. (Herald, subscription required)

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson challenges his players to bounce back from their poorest display of the season when they host Morton in the Championship today. (Press & Journal)