Kris Boyd: 'Cheerleader' pundits 'take money for nothing'

Kris Boyd refuses to "be a cheerleader for Rangers" and believes some pundits "are taking money for nothing" rather than "saying it the way it is".

The Kilmarnock striker, 35, had two spells at Ibrox and last season accused club chairman Dave King of "gross mismanagement", while saying former manager Pedro Caixinha was "willing to cause any damage to look after himself".

Boyd, whose opinions in print and during broadcast appearances are frequently controversial, says "when you speak to the proper Rangers fans, they admit what I was saying was correct".

"There's plenty people that played with Rangers that will always just see the good in Rangers because they don't want to upset anybody," he added.

"If you are putting yourself in the media, you're the one that looks like a fool if you're saying everything's rosy when it isn't."

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Scotland, Boyd discusses Aberdeen's "hatred" for Rangers, insists he's not ready to retire, and backs up his allegation of a dressing-room rift at Celtic.

'If you don't want to listen to me, don't turn the radio on'

In a column last month, Boyd said Aberdeen "have a cheek" to complain about the scheduling of their Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers, originally slated for a 12:00 GMT kick-off at Hampden on Sunday, 28 October.

It was not the first time the striker had drawn fire from Dons fans, having labelled captain Graeme Shinnie "not good enough" for Scotland when he was called up last November.

Boyd believes "the grief and abuse I get when I go to Aberdeen" is because of his links to Rangers, but insists it "doesn't bother" him as long as he has the backing of Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke.

"I've been in the stands at Pittodrie as a Rangers fan, I've been in the studio sandwiched in between the two sets of supporters. The fans up there, there is a hatred there, it's plain to see," said Boyd, the Premiership's top scorer last season.

"If you don't want to listen to me, don't turn the radio or TV on, don't buy a newspaper.

"I ain't going to change because my outlook on the media is pretty simple: a lot of people sit there on TV stations, on the radio, do a column every week and say nothing. You're getting paid for an opinion, why not give your opinion? That's the thing that's going unnoticed."

'I know exactly what's going on'

Despite admitting he had not spoken to anyone in the Celtic squad, Boyd stands by his claim that a dressing-room divide had developed among the Scottish champions.

"I'm not going to say something without having something to back it up. I know exactly what's going on. I'm not daft," he added.

"You just need to look at performances. It's clear to see Celtic have dropped dramatically from where they were. With the opportunities they create, they should be scoring two-three goals every week.

"The players are underperforming, but saying that, they've performed at a top level for a number of years and it can be difficult to maintain that."

Brendan Rodgers responded to Boyd's allegations of unrest in the Celtic squad

'Last year, I felt I'd had enough'

In response to Boyd's comments, Celtic boss Rodgers suggested the veteran ought to focus on winning back his place in the Kilmarnock team before concerning himself with matters elsewhere.

Boyd is "eager to sap every bit of information" from Clarke as he weighs up a career in coaching.

But although he has started only three of eight Premiership games this term, he is "ready to go" when called upon and not yet considering retirement.

"Do I feel 35? It's only a number. When I go back to last year, I felt as if I'd had enough, then I got a new lease of life, scoring goals, playing with a smile on my face," Boyd says.

"As it stands right now, it's take your punishment, sit and watch. But it's sometimes good to observe everything and realise what you need to do, even at this age, because you're always learning.

"You need to keep yourself in good nick, hence I went to Aberdeen and played a reserve game with another five or six guys. Stuff like that goes unnoticed, but I don't think I'd be doing that if I felt I was coming to the end.

"I want to stay in a condition that once I get my chance I can take it, and hopefully that'll be in the coming weeks."