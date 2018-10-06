Aaron Ramsey: Arsenal midfielder suited to any league - Ryan Giggs

Aaron Ramsey (left) and current international manager Ryan Giggs have both captained Wales

Wales manager Ryan Giggs believes midfielder Aaron Ramsey is destined to play for an elite European club if he leaves Arsenal.

Ramsey, 27, looks set to leave Arsenal next summer after a four-year contract offer was withdrawn by the club.

The Wales international has been linked with moves to Spain and Italy, as well as rival clubs in the Premier League.

"Aaron can play anywhere and for any club, he's suited to any league," Giggs said.

Caerphilly-born Ramsey's existing contract expires on 30 June 2019, which means he will become a free agent next summer - unless he is sold in January.

He has scored 58 goals in 337 appearances since joining Arsenal from Cardiff City for £5m in 2008.

"He's played at the top with Arsenal and has been there for 10 years. Then there's all the games he's played for Wales," former Manchester United winger Giggs added.

"He's a goal-scoring midfielder who, if he plays 40-45 games a season, is going to score 15 goals. They don't grow on trees.

"He's also a good character, has a good personality and is a good professional. So if he does go, somebody is getting a very good player."

Aaron Ramsey has scored 14 goals in 55 appearances since making his senior Wales debut in 2008

Ramsey missed Arsenal's Europa League game against Qarabag in Azerbaijan on Thursday to stay in London with his wife Colleen, who is expecting twins.

But he is expected to return to the Gunners' squad for the Premier League game at Fulham on Sunday.

Giggs confirmed Ramsey's situation would continue to be assessed ahead of Wales' friendly against Spain at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Thursday.

Wales travel to the Republic of Ireland five days later in the Nations League.

"We have to weigh it up and it's something for us to assess," Giggs said.

"Obviously we are at home for the first game. That's a plus, but we are just monitoring the situation.

"I've not spoken to him about it yet. I don't like talking to players going into a weekend before they have a game.

"I want them to concentrate on that, but I will be in touch with him after that."