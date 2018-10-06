Adam Hammill: St Mirren manager Oran Kearney expects winger to be out 'long term'

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney with his players after the 4-1 defeat to Aberdeen

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney fears new signing Adam Hammill will be out "long term" after he lasted just 35 minutes of his debut.

The winger was taken off with a shoulder injury in the Paisley side's 4-1 defeat by Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Englishman fell awkwardly in a challenge with Graeme Shinnie.

"We'll have to send him for an X-ray but it's not looking good," Kearney told BBC Scotland. "It's looking more long term than short term."

Hammill, 30, joined St Mirren on a deal until January this week, with the former Barnsley winger revealing had had turned down offers from United States, Australia and Iran to move to Paisley.

His injury is another blow to Kearney who watched his concede four goals at Pittodrie for the second time this season.

Simoen Jackson's second half consolation was all they had to show from a disappointing 90 minutes.

"We had come here with a game plan and for 25 minutes we've executed it pretty well," Kearney said.

"We were quite happy and content with how it was going. All of a sudden in a flash of three minutes we find ourselves with an upward struggle.

"It's a work in progress, we still have a lot to do. The home form has been good it's the two away fixtures that have disappointed. We need to win games and to win games we need goals."