Serie A: Udinese 0-2 Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant goal as Juventus maintained their 100% winning start by beating Udinese.

It comes during a week in which the Portugal forward "firmly" denied rape allegations.

Rodrigo Bentancur had headed in the opener for Serie A champions Juve, while Antonin Barak struck the foot of the post for the home side.

Udinese goalkeeper Simone Scuffet made a series of saves, the best of which was to keep out Joao Cancelo's effort.

Juve make it eight out of eight

The victory means Massimiliano Allegri's Juve side have eight wins out of eight in the league this season.

Ronaldo returned to the starting line-up after missing the 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys in midweek through suspension.

He was heavily involved in his side's attacking play, and had headed one chance over the bar before netting Juventus' second goal with a crisp finish into the far corner from Mario Mandzukic's lay off.

In the second half, he had two low strikes kept out by the excellent Scuffet, who also dived sharply low to his right to deny Federico Bernardeschi after the substitute was set up by Ronaldo.

Juve are back in action after the international break at home to Genoa.

How the week unfolded:

Tuesday: Police in Las Vegas announce they have reopened a sexual assault investigation from 2009 at the request of a woman who has alleged she was raped by Ronaldo.

Wednesday: Ronaldo tweets to say he "firmly denies the accusations" and that he awaits "with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations".

Thursday: Ronaldo is not named in the Portugal squad for October's internationals. Sponsor Nike says it is "deeply concerned" by the rape allegations. Juve tweet to say Ronaldo has shown "great professionalism".