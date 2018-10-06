Match ends, Udinese 0, Juventus 2.
Serie A: Udinese 0-2 Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant goal as Juventus maintained their 100% winning start by beating Udinese.
It comes during a week in which the Portugal forward "firmly" denied rape allegations.
Rodrigo Bentancur had headed in the opener for Serie A champions Juve, while Antonin Barak struck the foot of the post for the home side.
Udinese goalkeeper Simone Scuffet made a series of saves, the best of which was to keep out Joao Cancelo's effort.
Juve make it eight out of eight
The victory means Massimiliano Allegri's Juve side have eight wins out of eight in the league this season.
Ronaldo returned to the starting line-up after missing the 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys in midweek through suspension.
He was heavily involved in his side's attacking play, and had headed one chance over the bar before netting Juventus' second goal with a crisp finish into the far corner from Mario Mandzukic's lay off.
In the second half, he had two low strikes kept out by the excellent Scuffet, who also dived sharply low to his right to deny Federico Bernardeschi after the substitute was set up by Ronaldo.
Juve are back in action after the international break at home to Genoa.
How the week unfolded:
- Tuesday: Police in Las Vegas announce they have reopened a sexual assault investigation from 2009 at the request of a woman who has alleged she was raped by Ronaldo.
- Wednesday: Ronaldo tweets to say he "firmly denies the accusations" and that he awaits "with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations".
- Thursday: Ronaldo is not named in the Portugal squad for October's internationals. Sponsor Nike says it is "deeply concerned" by the rape allegations. Juve tweet to say Ronaldo has shown "great professionalism".
Line-ups
Udinese
- 22Scuffet
- 19Stryger Larsen
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 17Nuytinck
- 3Caetano de Souza SantosBooked at 79mins
- 11BehramiSubstituted forPussettoat 62'minutes
- 72BarakSubstituted forTeodorczykat 75'minutes
- 6Fofana
- 38Mandragora
- 10de PaulBooked at 50mins
- 15LasagnaBooked at 82minsSubstituted forDos Reis Pereira Vizeu Do Carmoat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Musso
- 2Wagué
- 4Opoku
- 7Pezzella
- 9Dos Reis Pereira Vizeu Do Carmo
- 16Machís
- 18ter Avest
- 21Pontisso
- 23Pussetto
- 77D'Alessandro
- 88Andrade
- 91Teodorczyk
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 30Bentancur
- 5PjanicSubstituted forBarzagliat 89'minutes
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forCanat 45'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 66'minutes
- 17MandzukicBooked at 90mins
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 4Benatia
- 15Barzagli
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 18Kean
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 23Can
- 33Bernardeschi
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
